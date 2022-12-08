Microsoft is working on a Screen Recorder for Windows 11's Snipping Tool

Users of Windows' screen capturing tool Snipping Tool may soon be able to record video using the built-in application. Right now, users may use the Snipping Tool to create screenshots on their devices.

The Snipping Tool is a basic screenshot taking tool for Windows, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. It supports several screen capturing modes, including freeform, window and fullscreen, and can be launched with keyboard shortcuts. While it pales against advanced screen capturing tools such as PicPick, Screenshot Captor, or ShareX, it works for many Windows users.

Soon, Windows users may use the Snipping Tool on Windows 11 to record a video of the screen. Microsoft is testing the functionality currently in Insider Builds. News that Microsoft is working on screen capturing functionality for its Snipping Tool leaked during the Surface Event of 2022. Microsoft shared the information in a video reel, but did not confirm it explicitly at the time.

Now, select Windows Insider users may test the screen recorder feature on Windows 11 Insider machines. Microsoft added a new Quest that asks testers to test the new functionality of the screen recorder and, if possible, provide feedback on the functionality.

The prerequisites for the test are Windows 11 and Snipping Tool version 11.2211.11.0 or later. The latest release version of the Snipping Tool has a slightly lower version than that.

Windows 11 users who have been selected for the test see the new functionality immediately when they launch the Snipping Tool. This is done via Start > All Apps > Snipping Tool, or by opening Start, typing Snipping Tool and selecting the result.

A new Record button is displayed that toggles the screen recording functionality. A click on the New button starts the recording process. Users may select the part of the screen they want to record by drawing a rectangle on the screen. The Start button starts the recording after a countdown ends. A click on the stop button stops it. A preview is displayed and users who are satisfied with the recording may save it to the local system.

Some specifics are not known yet. The resolution of the recording does not appear to be limited, as you may draw a rectangle on the screen, but the supported format or formats are not known. If the screenshot taking part is anything to go by, it will likely be as limited in that regard.

Now You: which screenshot and screen capturing tools do you use? (via Reddit)

