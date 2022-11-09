Windows 10 version 21H1 reaches end of support in December 2022

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 9, 2022
Windows 10

2

Just a short reminder that Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 version 21H1 on December 13, 2022. The operating system receives one final batch of security updates on December's Patch Tuesday before it is dropped by Microsoft.

Devices still running Windows 10 version 21H1 need to be updated for continued support with security updates. Released in May 2021, Windows 10 version 21H1 is probably the last "first half of the year" feature update for any version of Windows that Microsoft supports. The company switched to a yearly feature update release schedule when it launched Windows 11, and Windows 10 is getting the same treatment.

Devices will upgrade to Windows 10 version 22H2 automatically, if updated via Windows Update. Released on October 18, 2022, some users may prefer to update to Windows 10 version 21H2 instead first. The operating system was released last year in November, and is still supported until June 2023.

To do so, it is necessary to set a different target release version for the update, if performed via Windows Update, or get the hands on a Windows 10 version 21H2 ISO image. One of the best programs to set a release target is Gibson Research's InControl application.

incontrol windows target release update

Just run the program after download to get started. Type the desired target release version under Version/Release, and activate the take control button after you are done. To set Windows 10 version 21H2 as the target, replace the release field with 21H2.

Note that Microsoft plans to update devices "nearing end of servicing to the latest version of Windows 10". In other words, many devices will be upgraded to Windows 10 version 22H2 automatically in the coming weeks. Microsoft notes that Windows 11 may also be available as an upgrade path, but that it is optional. Windows 10 devices won't be upgraded to Windows 11 automatically when they reach end of servicing, at least not right now.

Windows 10 itself continues to be supported by Microsoft with, mostly security updates, until 2025. That's another three years of support for the operating system before it reaches end of servicing. What happens then is anyone's guess, as many devices can't be upgraded to Windows 11, due to the stricter system requirements of the new Windows operating system.

Now You: do you run Windows 10, 11, or another operating system?

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on November 9, 2022 at 6:56 am
    Definition of Biennials…
    Year1: they sprout and grow very short stems
    Year 2: grow new leaves and stems produce seeds then dies

  2. John G. said on November 9, 2022 at 9:03 am
    W10 22H2 is better than any version of W11. Do have no doubt about it. Thanks for the article.

