Websites may write to the clipboard in Chrome without user permission
If you run Google Chrome or another Chromium-based web browser, then websites may push anything they want to the operating system's clipboard without user permission or any user action.
Computer users may use the clipboard of the system for temporary storage: a password for entering it on a website, a file for moving it to another location on the system, or a bit of text found on a site for pasting in a Word document or a search engine.
Sites should never have access to the content of the clipboard, at least not without user permission. Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers have no such restriction currently. The makers of the Brave web browser considered adding the user gesture requirement in 2021, but this has not been implemented in the browser. The two other major browsers that do are not based on Chromium, Firefox and Safari, protect the clipboards of their users.
Visit the Webplatform News website to test your browser. All it takes is to visit the site and check the content of the clipboard afterwards.
If you get the following message in your clipboard, the browser is vulnerable to unauthorized clipboard manipulation:
Hello, this message is in your clipboard because you visited the website Web Platform News in a browser that allows websites to write to the clipboard without the user’s permission. Sorry for the inconvenience. For more information about this issue, see https://github.com/w3c/clipboard-apis/issues/182.
All Chromium-based browsers that are up to date are affected by this. Firefox and Safari do require a user gesture before websites may copy content to the device's clipboard. User gesture in this context means that the user is selecting content on the site and using Ctrl-C or other means to copy it to the clipboard.
A bug report on the Chromium website highlights that the restriction to require a user gesture before reading or writing to the clipboard has been removed. The reason given: it breaks NTP doodle sharing.
Adding user gesture requirement for readText and writeText APIs
breaks NTP doodle sharing. We are relaxing this check for now, but
we should fix this for sites to not rely on these APIs to be called
without a user gesture.
See NewTabPageDoodleShareDialogFocusTest.All test for more details.
NTP refers to the New Tab Page of the browser, doodles are Google Doodles, variations of the Google logo that highlight events or people.
On this GitHub page, the assumption is made that the user gesture requirement could break remote clipboard synchronization in browsers.
Now You: is your browser vulnerable?
LibreWolf (main browser) – no
Brave (secondary browser) – yes
> if you run Google Chrome or another Chromium-based web browser, then websites may push anything they want to the operating system’s clipboard without user permission or any user action.
There is something not right about chromium-based browsers in my opinion. I do not like using them, something feels wrong with them. The code has become too large increasing the potential attack surface for cyber criminals, the code has become basically a mini-os, a monopoly also, and there are way too many things going on with Javascript, security issues, bugs etc constantly getting patched
A Browser should not have as much code as an OS! On paper the idea of a FOSS Chromium browser sounds good, but in reality google has made the code too bloated and the engine too popular. Some people actually believe that chromium browsers have the best security, the evidence and statistics points to something entirely different though. Firefox, gets nowhere near the security issues of browsers like Chrome, Edge, Brave and Vivaldi.
> Sites should never have access to the content of the clipboard, at least not without user permission. Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers have no such restriction currently. The makers of the Brave web browser considered adding the user gesture requirement in 2021, but this has not been implemented in the browser. The two other major browsers that do are not based on Chromium, Firefox and Safari, protect the clipboards of their users.
> A bug report on the Chromium
chromium browsers are a potential security nightmare with Javascript on.
What browser is safer to use? Firefox is! Just standard Firefox, it is much safer than chromium based browsers and even FF forks like Librewolf too, because forks are slow to get updates and have only small teams maintaining them, Firefox is the only FOSS browser maintained by well paid developers. Google chrome is a proprietary browser where an ad tech company bloats the code. No thanks. Firefox is much safer.
Yes, Brave (beta) on Windows is ‘vulnerable’. I don’t mind the writing to the clipboard access. It is reading that concerns me, but is that actually possible?
In fact, Microsoft Edge and any browsers built on the Chromium platform is vulnerable. It’s disturbing that you wouldn’t notice if a website modified just a few words copied to your clipboard. Reading access is even more alarming. I don’t see any reason why Google couldn’t create read access as well. They are just as evil as the bad guys. I sincerely hope a patch will be released for this issue shortly.
Used Edge Chromium and yes indeed, it is vulnarable. Is there nothing in the edge://flags to stop it?
Hurry for Firefox!
How does Brave do?