TreeSize Free 4.6: PDF reports and 64-bit only

TreeSize Free 4.6, a new version of the popular disk space manager, launched earlier this week with PDF reporting improvements and a move to 64-bit exclusivity.

While I switched to the excellent WizTree years ago, TreeSize Free has always been on the radar ever since the first review of TreeSize back in 2010 here on this site.. TreeSize Free 4.6 is the first release of the free version since November 2021.

The new version can be downloaded from the developer website. They push the professional version, but you get the free version download eventually. Options to install the free version or extract it to run it as a portable copy are provided. Existing users may select Help > Check for Updates to run a check for updates from within the application.

Windows users who run the operating system on a 32-bit only device can't run or upgrade to the new TreeSize version. TreeSize Free 4.5 is the last version that supports 32-bit operating systems. The limitation should not affect too many users, though.

Jam Software, the development company, notes that the switch to 64-bit only versions of Treesize Free removes memory limitations when scanning large files and "rare compatibility problems".

The interface displays the size distribution of the main disk partition, which in most cases is drive c. Options to dig into the data or switch drives are provided.

The main new feature of TreeSize Free 4.6 is PDF reporting. More precisely, the ability to create custom PDF reports. All it takes is to select a directory in TreeSize Free, then the File menu, and in the File menu the Export > PDF File option.

TreeSize Free exports the directory as seen on the screen. Expanded subfolders are included in the report, but any folder that is not expanded is just shown without additional folders or files.

The View > Configure Columns menu adds more information to TreeSize Free and the reports that it creates. Columns such as Full Path, Author, Owner, or Last Accessed may be added, and existing columns may be removed.

Tip: the "expand" menu may be used to expand a directory quickly.

Exporting is still limited when compared to the professional version of the software.

The View menu includes another improvement. There, users find more sorting options to sort the data based on their specifications.

Closing Words

TreeSize Free is a well-designed program for Windows to quickly assess the distribution of storage on connected hard drives. The new update introduces better PDF reporting options, but these are still fairly limited.

Now You: do you use TreeSize Free or another disk space manager? (via Deskmodder)

Summary Author Rating no rating based on 0 votes Software Name TreeSize Free 4.6 Operating System Windows Software Category Administration Landing Page https://www.jam-software.com/treesize_free

