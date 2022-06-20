7-Zip 22.00 final is now available
7-Zip is a popular open source file archiver for Windows, Mac and Linux systems. A new version, 7-Zip 22.00 is now available; it is the first stable release in 2022. The last release dates back to December 2021, when 7-Zip 21.07 was released.
7-Zip users may download the latest version of the application from the official website. Downloads for 64-bit, 32-bit and ARM versions of Windows are supported. The program is still compatible with out-of-support versions of Windows, including Windows XP and Vista. All officially supported versions of Windows, including server versions, are supported as well.
7-Zip 22.00 for Linux is available for download already, while the Mac OS version is not yet available.
7-Zip 22.00 brings along with it several new features that extend the functionality of the application. The new version of the archiver supports the extraction of Apple File System APFS images. Apple introduced the Apple File System in Mac OS 10.13 and on iOS several years ago. The file system is optimized for flash and solid state drive storage solutions.
TAR archive support has seen several improvements in 7-Zip 22.00. 7-Zip can create TAR archives in POSIX tar format using the switches -ttar -mm=pax or -ttar -mm=posix now. Additionally, 7-Zip may store file timestamps with high precision in tar/pax archives using the switches ttar -mm=pax -mtp=3 -mtc -mta.
Last but not least, Linux users may use the following two new switches with TAR archives:
- -snoi : store owner/group ids in archive or set owner/group ids from archive to extracted files.
- -snon : store owner/group names in archive
On Windows, 7-Zip 22.00 adds support for the -snz switch, which propagates the Zone.Identifier stream to extract files. The stream is used by Windows for security purposes; it may be used to determine whether a file has been created locally or been downloaded from the Internet.
The preference is also available in the graphical user interface. Open 7-Zip and go to Tools > Options. Switch to the 7-Zip tab in the options window, and set the preference "Propagate Zone.Id stream to one of the following values:
- No -- default. 7-Zip does not propagate Zone.Identifier streams.
- Yes -- 7-Zip propagates Zone.Identifier streams for all jobs.
- For Office files -- 7-Zip propagates Zone.Identifier streams for Office files only.
7-Zip 22.00 includes a new options window in the "add to archive" configuration dialog. It includes options to change the timestamp precision, change other time related configuration options, and block the changing of the last access time of the source files.
You may check out the full changelog on Sourceforge.
Comments
7-Zip is a really great free software with open source elements which is developing quit steady over more than the last 20 years, to a almost complete equal of the payed comparable WinRar.
The new features like the extraction of Apple File System APFS images are a godsend.
More new Unix and Linux possibility are always welcomed with loud cheers!
Great software but it needs a revamp (without using external tools)!
This update fix the chm help toggle item discovered?
I couldn’t determine how to install it in Linux, so I left it.
About a year or two ago, I was looking for a compression utility that would be able to squeeze out the most space savings, as I had hundreds of folders to zip.
On “paper” from my research, it appeared that PeaZip was that utility app.
After a few test runs on a limited scale it seemed like the better (more space saving vs 7-zip). So, went with PeaZip.
But, in practice, I got annoyed (to say the least) at a few things:
1) It would sometimes hang (which COULD be tolerable, if not for #2 – you don’t know which it is)
2) It would take an incredibly (unreasonably) long time with the settings at maxed out compression
3) When opening the zipped file, the interface was far less intuitive (all files and folders listed on one level – I didn’t spend much time trying to find out if there was a way to change that, given 1 & 2 above)
Made me rethink 7-zip. I conducted a second test – using the folders that had hung w PEAZIP (no issue) and using some rather large folders.
7-zip with maxed compression settings were actually faster on those larger folders.
In the end, even if it were slightly longer, I would have chose 7-zip because it was ROCK SOLID, and the interface (without tweaking) was far more intuitive.
And, last thing I tested that I didn’t on first pass, was the decompression. Yes, 7-zip was far (order of magnitude) faster.
And, as I found out when decompressing PeaZip files to recompress via 7-zip, there were a few that ran into errors and failed (partially or fully). Fortunately, I found the original source files for most of those.
Just putting this out there for anyone else who might be researching the topic.
I look forward to updating to the latest 7-zip.
Needs dark mode!