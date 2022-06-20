7-Zip 22.00 final is now available

Martin Brinkmann
Jun 20, 2022
Windows software
|
6

7-Zip is a popular open source file archiver for Windows, Mac and Linux systems. A new version, 7-Zip 22.00 is now available; it is the first stable release in 2022. The last release dates back to December 2021, when 7-Zip 21.07 was released.

7-zip 22.00

7-Zip users may download the latest version of the application from the official website. Downloads for 64-bit, 32-bit and ARM versions of Windows are supported. The program is still compatible with out-of-support versions of Windows, including Windows XP and Vista. All officially supported versions of Windows, including server versions, are supported as well.

7-Zip 22.00 for Linux is available for download already, while the Mac OS version is not yet available.

ADVERTISEMENT

7-Zip 22.00 final

7-Zip 22.00 brings along with it several new features that extend the functionality of the application. The new version of the archiver supports the extraction of Apple File System APFS images. Apple introduced the Apple File System in Mac OS 10.13 and on iOS several years ago. The file system is optimized for flash and solid state drive storage solutions.

TAR archive support has seen several improvements in 7-Zip 22.00. 7-Zip can create TAR archives in POSIX tar format using the switches -ttar -mm=pax or -ttar -mm=posix now. Additionally, 7-Zip may store file timestamps with high precision in tar/pax archives using the switches ttar -mm=pax -mtp=3 -mtc -mta.

Last but not least, Linux users may use the following two new switches with TAR archives:

  • -snoi : store owner/group ids in archive or set owner/group ids from archive to extracted files.
  • -snon : store owner/group names in archive

On Windows, 7-Zip 22.00 adds support for the -snz switch, which propagates the Zone.Identifier stream to extract files. The stream is used by Windows for security purposes; it may be used to determine whether a file has been created locally or been downloaded from the Internet.

7-zip propagate zone identifier

The preference is also available in the graphical user interface. Open 7-Zip and go to Tools > Options. Switch to the 7-Zip tab in the options window, and set the preference "Propagate Zone.Id stream to one of the following values:

  • No -- default. 7-Zip does not propagate Zone.Identifier streams.
  • Yes -- 7-Zip propagates Zone.Identifier streams for all jobs.
  • For Office files -- 7-Zip propagates Zone.Identifier streams for Office files only.

timestamp options

7-Zip 22.00 includes a new options window in the "add to archive" configuration dialog. It includes options to change the timestamp precision, change other time related configuration options, and block the changing of the last access time of the source files.

You may check out the full changelog on Sourceforge.

Now You: do you use 7-Zip or another file archiver?

Summary
software image
Author Rating
1star1star1star1star1star
5 based on 4 votes
Software Name
7-Zip 22.00
Operating System
Windows, Mac, Linux
Software Category
File Management
Landing Page
https://www.7-zip.org/
Advertisement

Related content

wingetui discover packages

Install Windows software and updates with WingetUI
winpaletter

WinPaletter: customize Windows theme colors to your liking
lovewindowsagain software

LoveWindowsAgain: fix Windows 11 issues in a few clicks
wireless view

WifiDiagnosticsView: diagnose wireless connectivity issues on Windows PCs
sumatra-pdf-reader-3.4

PDF Reader Sumatra 3.4: new command palette and support for translations
donotspy11

DoNotSpy11 for Windows 11 is now available

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Paul(us) said on June 20, 2022 at 11:36 am
    Reply

    7-Zip is a really great free software with open source elements which is developing quit steady over more than the last 20 years, to a almost complete equal of the payed comparable WinRar.

    The new features like the extraction of Apple File System APFS images are a godsend.
    More new Unix and Linux possibility are always welcomed with loud cheers!

  2. mrrip said on June 20, 2022 at 12:19 pm
    Reply

    Great software but it needs a revamp (without using external tools)!

  3. Lankut said on June 20, 2022 at 3:41 pm
    Reply

    This update fix the chm help toggle item discovered?

  4. Anonymous said on June 20, 2022 at 4:27 pm
    Reply

    I couldn’t determine how to install it in Linux, so I left it.

  5. BM said on June 20, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    Reply

    About a year or two ago, I was looking for a compression utility that would be able to squeeze out the most space savings, as I had hundreds of folders to zip.

    On “paper” from my research, it appeared that PeaZip was that utility app.

    After a few test runs on a limited scale it seemed like the better (more space saving vs 7-zip). So, went with PeaZip.

    But, in practice, I got annoyed (to say the least) at a few things:
    1) It would sometimes hang (which COULD be tolerable, if not for #2 – you don’t know which it is)
    2) It would take an incredibly (unreasonably) long time with the settings at maxed out compression
    3) When opening the zipped file, the interface was far less intuitive (all files and folders listed on one level – I didn’t spend much time trying to find out if there was a way to change that, given 1 & 2 above)

    Made me rethink 7-zip. I conducted a second test – using the folders that had hung w PEAZIP (no issue) and using some rather large folders.

    7-zip with maxed compression settings were actually faster on those larger folders.

    In the end, even if it were slightly longer, I would have chose 7-zip because it was ROCK SOLID, and the interface (without tweaking) was far more intuitive.

    And, last thing I tested that I didn’t on first pass, was the decompression. Yes, 7-zip was far (order of magnitude) faster.

    And, as I found out when decompressing PeaZip files to recompress via 7-zip, there were a few that ran into errors and failed (partially or fully). Fortunately, I found the original source files for most of those.

    Just putting this out there for anyone else who might be researching the topic.

    I look forward to updating to the latest 7-zip.

  6. Matt P said on June 20, 2022 at 6:16 pm
    Reply

    Needs dark mode!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved