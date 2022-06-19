Your installed browser extension may be used to fingerprint you
Extensions installed in web browsers may be used for tracking purposes. Some extensions use resources that are accessible by sites that are loaded in the browser; the information may be used to determine if extensions are installed, and even which extensions.
Fingerprinting describes a series of tracking techniques that Internet sites and apps may use to track users. The techniques use information, either provided automatically by the browser or the operating system, or manually, through the use of scripts. Unique fingerprints are the goal, as they allow sites to distinguish between visitors accurately. Most of the time, fingerprinting is used in combination with other tracking methods.
Browser extensions may use web accessible resources; not all do, but thousands use these resources. These resources, for instance images, may be accessed by websites that are loaded in the browser. The developer of the extension needs to declare web accessible resources explicitly in the manifest.
Extension Fingerprints is an open source script that checks whether these extensions are installed in the user's browser. The developer added scans for over 1000 extensions to the script, which are the most popular ones from a user installation point of view. Popular browser extensions such as Google Translate, Honey, Avast Online Security & Privacy, Malwarebytes Browser Guard, LastPass, Cisco Webex Extension, DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials, or Amazon Assistant for Chrome use web accessible resources.
The list can be extended to add extensions with less than 70,000 users to the mix, which would improve detections and fingerprinting.
Point your web browser to this page to run the browser fingerprinting test. The script that runs on the page checks for the existence of web accessible resources and uses the information to return how unique the fingerprint is.
The browser's fingerprint is shared with the majority of users if none of the extensions that the script scans for is installed.
You may check the browser extension's manifest file to determine if it leaks web accessible resources. Either download the extension, extract it and check the manifest file this way, or use the Chrome Extension Source Viewer extension to view it in the browser.
Browser extensions have been used for tracking and fingerprinting in the past. In 2017, researchers created a technique that monitored the browser's response time to determine if extensions are installed. In the same year, researchers discovered an issue with Firefox's WebExtensions IDs.
Closing Words
Internet users have no viable options to protect their identity from this fingerprinting method. Uninstallation of extensions with web accessible resources or the blocking of JavaScript by default may not be viable options.
“Firefox
Detecting extensions using web accessible resources is not possible on Firefox as Firefox extension ID’s are unique for every browser instance. Therefore the URL of the extension resources cannot be known by third parties.”
Brave is also vulnerable to this as well, so I would guess this won’t be fixed unless the underlying chromium engine is fixed.
The good news is that upcoming Manifest V3 will have two new features to mitigate this issue.
1. extensions will have to specify which hosts can access their web_accessible_resources (but they can still choose all hosts if it’s needed for the extension)
2. extensions will be able to enable “use_dynamic_url” option, which will change the resource URL for each session (so browser restart). Safari is already doing this mandatory for all their extensions.
Not one ‘true’. I have 50+ extensions running here on Firefox 101.0.1. Didn’t check all these extensions occurrences on the testing page but I noticed that at least uBlock Origin, Singlefile were labeled as ‘False’ … there must be an angel, a mysterious guardian, but I have to find out which one hides my extensions from the testing page …
EDIT : “Only Chromium desktop browsers are supported” … I tested blindly and omitted to read that information.
5 years and counting, firefox leaks Unique IDs if you are using certain extensions, that are worse than exntension ids are they’re unique and don’t even reset on session https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1405971
Also daily reminder that web accessible resources are needed on extensions cause sh%t extensions api limitations that let you no other way to achieve certain functionality than having to have some resources exposed on the web scope.
And this goes for both, chromium and firefox based browsers (since 57+).
I remember a couple videos a made a few years ago of bugs that, afaik, still works and were caused by this limitations, letting you tampering a bit with extensions installed on the users browsers, even with ubo that it’s pretty well made and has mitigations for that, if someone is interested i can try find them i should have them stored somewhere.
I am getting really tired about all this shame about privacy and about tweaking the OS to get this or to get that or to get everything at the same time. Imho each extension, each addon, each tweak you will apply is a gold nail in the coffin of general performance and stability. My sister has plain W10, plain FF, plain everything because she knows nothing about Windows and her computer is always good with zero problems. The less she looks the system the better the system works. On the opposite side I have W11 tweaked to the maximum with all the possible tricks, with some third party software to get W10 behaviour (taskbar, start menu, file explorer). I spend too time weekly to update those several third programs that I have found over the Internet and day after day I got a new problem, it’s a pain in the back, seriously. Valinet’s Explorer Patcher made my computer useless to work in this June cumulative update, a complete nightmare to solve the problem. So before the end of this month I will reinstall W11 in a complete clean installation, deleting everything including all useless W10 partitions that still remains from the factory settings. And I will use everything to just work, to just see a movie or to read newspapers. Ok, the only thing I will add is Ublock Origin. Nothing more. Thanks for the article! :]