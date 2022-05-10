Microsoft Windows Security Updates May 2022 overview

Microsoft released security and non-security updates for its Windows operating system and for other company products on the May 2022 Patch Day.

Updates are available for all client and server versions of Windows that Microsoft supports. These updates are already released via Windows Update and other update management products and services.  Updates are also available as direct downloads.

Our guide acts as a reference for home users and administrators. It lists important information about the updates, links to Microsoft support pages, has a list of known issues as reported by Microsoft, links to direct downloads, and a lot more.

You can check out the April 2022 Patch Day overview here.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: May 2022

The following Excel spreadsheet includes the released security updates for Windows and other company products. Just download it with a click on the following link: Windows security updates May 2022

Executive Summary

  • Microsoft released critical security updates for all supported versions of Windows.
  • Microsoft released updates for other company products, including .NET and Visual Studio, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft Office, and Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code.
  • The following Windows client editions have known issues: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 version 1607, Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2, Windows 11
  • The following Windows server editions have known issues: Windows Server 2008, Windwos Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2022
  • Windows 10 version 20H2 is reaching end of servicing today.
  • Windows 10 version 1909 is also reaching end of servicing today.

Operating System Distribution

  • Windows 7 (extended support only): 27 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 24 important
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-21972
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-23270
    • Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26931
  • Windows 8.1: 34 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 30 important
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-21972
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-23270
    • Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26931
    • Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26923
  • Windows 10 version 1909: 43 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 39 important
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-21972
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-23270
    • Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26931
    • Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26923
  • Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2 : 44 vulnerabilities, 4 critical and 40 important
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-21972
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-23270
    • Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26931
    • Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26923
  • Windows 11 44 vulnerabilities, 5 critical and 39 important
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-21972
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-23270
    • Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26931
    • Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26923
    • Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26937
    • Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-22017

Windows Server products

  • Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 28 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 25 important
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-21972
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-23270
    • Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26931
  • Windows Server 2012 R2: 44 vulnerabilities: 5 critical and 39 important
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-21972
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-23270
    • Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26931
    • Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26923
    • Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26937
  • Windows Server 2016: 51 vulnerabilities: 5 critical and 46 important
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-21972
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-23270
    • Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26931
    • Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26923
    • Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26937
  • Windows Server 2019: 56 vulnerabilities: 5 critical and 51 important
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-21972
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-23270
    • Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26931
    • Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26923
    • Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26937
  • Windows Server 2022:  55 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 49 important
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-21972
    • Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-23270
    • Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26931
    • Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26923
    • Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-26937
    • Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-22017

Windows Security Updates

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

Updates and improvements:

  • Fixed an incorrectly returned error message (KDC_ERR_TGT_REVOKED) during Domain Controller shutdown (Key Distribution Center (KDC))
  • Fixed the incorrect logging of warning and error events in the System log when trying to scan outbound-only trusts (Primary Domain Controller).
  • Fixed error message "Insufficient system resources exist to complete the requested service" after installing the January 2022 or later Windows Updates. (Monthly-rollup only)

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Updates and improvements:

  • Fixed an incorrectly returned error message (KDC_ERR_TGT_REVOKED) during Domain Controller shutdown (Key Distribution Center (KDC))
  • Fixed the incorrect logging of warning and error events in the System log when trying to scan outbound-only trusts (Primary Domain Controller).
  • Fixed error message "Insufficient system resources exist to complete the requested service" after installing the January 2022 or later Windows Updates. (Monthly-rollup only)

Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2

  • Security updates
  • Plus the updates introduced in the preview update of April 25, 2022.
Comments

  1. ilev said on May 10, 2022 at 8:38 pm
    Last updates for 1909 (all versions) and 20H2

