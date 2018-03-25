A look at Elementary OS 0.4.1 – Loki

So, I’ve taken a look at a number if distributions so far, like Linux Mint, Manjaro and KDE Neon, but I figured I should show another distribution that I’d highly recommend for users who are new to GNU/Linux systems; Elementary OS.
If you’re a seasoned poweruser, you’ll likely find Elementary OS to be rather boring, closed off, and annoying. However, I have installed Elementary OS on friends machines who are not very computer friendly, and they have had no problems for years now, without a single complaint.
Loki is based on Ubuntu 16.04, and so reaps the benefits of the Ubuntu repositories.
Elementary OS uses the same installer as most other Ubuntu derivatives, so if you’re comfortable installing practically any of the mainstream distros, you’ll have no issues here. I’d rather not focus on the installation process, and just say, “It went smoothly.”
ElementaryOS uses their own desktop environment called Pantheon. Pantheon most closely (in my opinion) resembles Mac OS with its design, button placement, layout, even colours. If you’ve ever used a Mac before, or are looking for a cheaper alternative, you’ll find that Elementary OS may be a smoother transition than some other distributions.
There is a dock at the bottom, and the system task icons kept in the top right corner, with the applications menu station in the top left.
Elementary is laid out very simply, and somewhat minimally, while still maintaining its own little bit of eye-candy at the same time. While it’s not my preferred environment, I’ll give the dev team credit, they have made a very gorgeous and smooth flowing system in regards to the UI, and its default applications.
You’ll find however, that Elementary doesn’t include much in the way of visual customization. Unlike KDE or GNOME, you can’t really drastically alter the way Pantheon looks; which is fine, it’s nice how it is.
One thing that drives me nuts though, is the lack of minimize button. You can maximize / window an application, and close it, but by default you are unable to minimize, unless you click on the application icon in the dock. The logic, is that the main Elementary OS Applications save their state, and reopen to that state quickly when relaunching, and so there is no real need to minimize.
gsettings set org.pantheon.desktop.gala.appearance button-layout close,minimize,maximize
By using the above code in a terminal, you can get a minimize button as well, and arrange your buttons somewhat similar to Mac OS.
One of the selling points of Elementary OS, especially in my opinion to Mac users who are used to having a suite of software to manage everything they need in their lives, is the customized software included in Elementary OS. Managing photos, checking email, videos, music, calendar… Elementary OS has a number of applications either forked from others or built from the ground up, with redesigned interfaces to blend in seamlessly with the Pantheon environment.
For surfing the web, the default browser is Epiphany; lightweight and decent, but unfortunately lacking in many features; such as the ability to watch Netflix without fighting with outdated plugins and packages. Users will want to install either Chrome or Firefox, to replace Epiphany, if they find themselves unable to do everything they need in their browser.
Otherwise, you’ll find that Elementary OS doesn’t actually come with much in the way of software; only what I would call the bare-bones-essentials. However, it does have a fairly decent AppCenter application, for installing new software and managing updates. One complain I do have about the AppCenter however, is the lack of support for things like Snaps. Actually, I couldn’t even install the Snap of Spotify, until I installed Snapd itself, to give Elementary OS the ability to handle Snap files.
sudo apt install snapd
snap install spotify
Sadly, snaps must be installed via terminal, and not AppCenter. But, again, overall for new users I would say that the AppCenter is well laid out, and easy to use; and has the massive Ubuntu repositories to use.
Elementary OS while being a bit basic and lacking in features for more advanced users, is perfect for newcomers; runs smooth even on lighter systems, and has the support and power of Ubuntu behind it.
If you’re looking for a simple system to run without all the mucking around and changing of a million settings; Elementary OS might be for you.
Now you: What are your thoughts on Elementary OS? Good, bad? Let us know in the comments!
Comments
“If you’re a seasoned poweruser, you’ll likely find Elementary OS to be rather boring, closed off, and annoying.”
Exactly what I thought every time I gave Elementary a try.
Why not just have the main ubuntu repositories ready but disabled?
You have to add all of them or at least a few years ago to install anything..
Gdebi is not installed?.. so I have to add the repositories to get it installed.
There is a script to automate all these boring stuff but ..cmon why waste my time on dis.
https://gist.github.com/IronistM/e12d0acf6c64a2f7f6e5496394b5af79
Almost no 3’rd party software played nice with the theme..as soon as you installed anything else the system looked tacky. There are more themes now made to fit with Elementary but again this is another step I have to make to have the software fit in with the system..
The idea is cool of a minimal and clean desktop but I think it worked out badly..instead of wasting your time configuring this and that.
Skip Elementary and go strait to some of the full desktop like mint with cinnamon or mate if you want a turnkey gtk desktop. Or for simplicity and benefits of having AUR any arch based such as manjaro or Antergos.
I installed Elementary OS after my wife’s older Windows PC was updated with the Spectre vulnerability patches making it so slow it was practically unusable. After some initial tweaking, my wife, who is not very technically inclined, uses the PC just fine with no complaints. I had previously tried, a few years ago, to get her on plain Ubuntu, but she did not like that distribution at all. For me, it was a little annoying to get it set up (installing gdebi and snap manually, really?), but now that it’s set up, it is easy to use, does everything she needs, works much faster, and, most importantly, my wife likes it!
My verdict is similar to the author’s: good for neophytes, not so much for power users. And even for newbies, it could be improved in terms of simplicity, particularly, the ability to naively install apps outside the AppCenter would be a nice addition for the next version.
Elementary is a glorified theme, nothing more
Not sure if its still the case but one time they even have the close button on the left of the window and the maximize button on the other side, in what world does that make sense???
tried this in virtualbox vm other day and deleted in within seconds. just had way too many issues.
not tried it on physical machine yet
Looks the same.
Checkout MX Linux.. those Antix/MX folk just quietly keep chugging along making great working distros
Had it installed for a couple days a few weeks ago but couldnt find a way to move the panel. Found nothing online about this except others trying to do the same so moved on. Wont say anything negative about Elementary, no doubt many are quit happy with it, so will just say it wasnt for me.