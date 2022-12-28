What's the Best Antivirus for Windows 10 and 11? (Is Microsoft Defender Good Enough?)
Gone are the days when Windows would insist on installing antivirus software. Since Windows 8, you can inbuilt antivirus software known as Windows Defender. However, is this enough? Can this software keep your system and data protected? This article will look at whether you can rely on Windows Defender.
What is Windows Defender?
Windows Defender was previously known as Microsoft Security Essentials and was available as a separate download with Windows 7. From Windows 8, this software is built-in and enabled.
Best Antivirus?
Apart from Windows Defender, there are other good options that you can use along with it. It is recommended to use Windows Defender for old-school viruses. While cybercriminals have moved on and come up with new ransomware and malware, Windows Defender can keep you protected from basic threats. The best part is it runs in the background and works quickly.
If you're looking for something more advanced, you can try Avast, AVG, or Smadav. These are leading third-party antivirus software that protects your system in collaboration with Windows Defender.
Is Windows Defender Good?
Windows Defender scans all documents and programs, regularly downloads updates from Microsoft, and has a clean interface. As mentioned earlier, it doesn't cause your system to lag and works quickly in the background.
Is It Important To Use Other Antivirus Software?
The short answer is yes. You need to supplement Windows Defender with a stronger counterpart. This will help ensure your system is safe from all viruses. If you're worried about the system lagging while running both software, you can schedule both to run at different times. This way, your work won't get affected, and you get the protection you need.
Stay Protected
While many don't trust Windows Defender, it is reliable and does a decent job of keeping your system safe from most attacks. It may not be as good as other software, but it is good enough and can be used with other software.Advertisement
No, thanks, Windows Defender is still useless while being resource-heavy at the same time, especially against ransomeware. The result is even sadder in offline mode (blocking internet connection is pretty easy).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCV1Wx3Qugg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1DG3y3q8_9M
The title of this article is “What’s the Best Antivirus for Windows 10 and 11? (Is Microsoft Defender Good Enough?)”. It barely answers the second part, though it does not really explain why. Sadly, it doesn’t answer the first part at all. There are three products named as “leading”, though being leaders does not mean they are the best.
I have been an avid reader of Ghacks for quite a few years but must admit that I find this article confusing as it really doesn’t seem to have much to say.
I don’t know about you all but for me Windows Defender is good enough. Never had a virus before and probably never will.
@DenBravo
This has the same energy as saying “If I don’t know about it, it doesn’t exist”
Those who surf safely probably don’t experience the locations where malware proliferates.
The rest should probably read quality virus test reports at https://www.av-test.org/en/antivirus/home-windows/ and https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/ before rubbishing Defender. It was bad bur Microsoft seems to have put effort into it recently.
Secondary scanning should be a mandatory part of your security processes. While they have slipped from their heyday, I still use Malwarebytes but added Sysinternals’ Autoruns64 VirusTotal scan to the routine. For all the caution, I never found malware on my PC or laptop since the 1990s. Only ‘riskware’ reported. For the uninitiated, VirusTotal ‘hits’ don’t necessarily mean your computer is infected. Research before you panic.
I think the level of this article is far below what I’m used to from Ghacks. Not informative and pretty biased. If I take a look at the latest AV test by leading organisation AV-comparatives.org (see https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/advanced-threat-protection-test-2022-consumer/) Bitdefender and ESET are the best.
https://www.techradar.com/best/best-antivirus: Bitdefender
https://www.pcmag.com/picks/the-best-antivirus-protection: Bitdefender
Your suggestions Avast and AVG came out ok. None of the tests I looked at even heard of Smadav.
Am I biased? Yes (based on using Bitdefender for 15 years to visit some pretty questionable websites and never have been infected), but as a reader I can afford to be. Ghacks can’t!
Yes agreed. Ghacks is my go-to for detailed and thoughtful articles and reviews. This post is very vague, just says you should use an external “stronger” antivirus without explaining what evidence there is for this claim, plus the article doesn’t even answer the question in its own headline about what the best antivirus is. Not up to the usual high ghacks quality.
For any domestic use it’s hard to argue for a separate antivirus to Windows Defender. Third party software just slows down your computer and increases the attack surface for malware by disabling certain inbuilt protections.
Alright, who has heard of Smadav before? This is the first time I am hearing and I frequent most security forums…that too being called a leader.
I too frequent security sites and never heard of Smadev either. As a matter of fact, there is a podcast/radio show called “Security Now” with Steve Gibson. They preach that we don’t need third party software. So who is correct? Steve or Shaun.
https://www.smadav.net/?page=beli&lang=en
“Can we use Smadav as Main Antivirus or Internet Security?
No, we can’t. Smadav (Pro/Free) can only function as secondary antivirus for your USB and PC, so Smadav does not offer complete protection or internet protection. You still need to install a main antivirus that offers more complete protection. But, Smadav might be used as secondary antivirus for your USB and PC, it’s mostly compatible to run alongside another antivirus.”
Did Microsoft make a donation to the author for this article?
I have been using Microsoft Defender for almost ten years with zero viruses issues no any kind of other related security issues neither. My system is tested monthly with any kind of portable antivirus with the same results: zero. By the way I only surf the web on trusted sites, also I am using freeware software or legal software with no cracks or other weird illegal stuff. Thanks @Shaun for the article.
“Avast, AVG, or Smadav”
Maybe don’t do any of those. Especially that last one that’s probably malware. God only knows.
The below paragraph is from Smadav website, I posted with link earlier but it wasn’t approved, anyone can go to their BUY (SMADAV PRO) page to cross check.
Is this a leader? They themselves say its for secondary antivirus.
Has this article been sponsered by SMADEV? Up to now I had never heard of this antivirus solution? In my experience windows defender performs well enough, multiple antivirus tests agree with that. My security solution is: I use firefox as a browser with the beta version of malwarebytes anti-exploit and windows defender. Never had a single problem despite visiting many dodgy sites.
The articles on this site are increasingly embarrassing. Either start labeling them as Microsoft sponsored and then write out whatever you want or go back to writing at the level that gHacks has been known for so far. The author of this mambo-jumbo about Microsoft products should sink to the ground in shame for posting such crap here.
Jinshan kingsoft antivirus
I only use Windows Defender (on Windows 8.1). But I do not rely on it as a primary defense. Instead from my experience a better defense is a good blocking hosts file (ex. Steven Black) that blocks known malicious Internet sites and ad networks (that have been know to redirect to malicious sites). Along with using some critical thinking skills while operating the computer one can prevent bad things from ever making it to the system at all (an ounce of prevention). Also another security layer is to always use a non-administrator account so if something malicious were to make it on to the system and is not detected by anti-malware it’s impact is limited to only that user account and not the entire system.