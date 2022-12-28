Gone are the days when Windows would insist on installing antivirus software. Since Windows 8, you can inbuilt antivirus software known as Windows Defender. However, is this enough? Can this software keep your system and data protected? This article will look at whether you can rely on Windows Defender.

What is Windows Defender?

Windows Defender was previously known as Microsoft Security Essentials and was available as a separate download with Windows 7. From Windows 8, this software is built-in and enabled.

Best Antivirus?

Apart from Windows Defender, there are other good options that you can use along with it. It is recommended to use Windows Defender for old-school viruses. While cybercriminals have moved on and come up with new ransomware and malware, Windows Defender can keep you protected from basic threats. The best part is it runs in the background and works quickly.

If you're looking for something more advanced, you can try Avast, AVG, or Smadav. These are leading third-party antivirus software that protects your system in collaboration with Windows Defender.

Is Windows Defender Good?

Windows Defender scans all documents and programs, regularly downloads updates from Microsoft, and has a clean interface. As mentioned earlier, it doesn't cause your system to lag and works quickly in the background.

Is It Important To Use Other Antivirus Software?

The short answer is yes. You need to supplement Windows Defender with a stronger counterpart. This will help ensure your system is safe from all viruses. If you're worried about the system lagging while running both software, you can schedule both to run at different times. This way, your work won't get affected, and you get the protection you need.

Stay Protected

While many don't trust Windows Defender, it is reliable and does a decent job of keeping your system safe from most attacks. It may not be as good as other software, but it is good enough and can be used with other software.

