Microsoft has made many changes over the years. However, there are a few things it has kept constant. Many can still see some features from Windows XP in the latest Windows 11 OS.

While Windows constantly makes changes to old apps and games, there are certain things they cannot change as it would cause a chain reaction, and most apps would break. This article will look at some components of Windows XP that you can still see in Windows 11.

Command Prompt

Windows was first built to run on DOS. The earlier versions would accept commands via the command prompt. It later changed how its system functioned, and this removed the need for a DOS-based system. The first operating systems based on the new version were Windows NT and Windows XP.

Just like Windows XP, Windows 11 also has a command prompt. It is used for running batch scripts or command line utilities. Microsoft has recently tried to merge the command prompt, PowerShell, and command line shells into one terminal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Control Panel

Although your latest Windows OS uses settings to take care of all your apps, the control panel is still home to various other settings. This is similar to the way it was in XP.

One of the similarities includes the file explorer box. Although Microsoft has changed over the years, the layout and settings are almost identical.

Run Dialog Box

Most people use the run dialog box and have been using this for decades. While the look of the dialog box may have changed over the years, the functionality has remained the same, including the shortcut (Windows+R).

ADVERTISEMENT

Character Map

This simple tool shows how each character looks in all fonts. It also gives you the shortcut for these characters, so you don't have to copy and paste them. Although the look has changed over the years, the overall functionality has not changed.

System Information

There are different ways to check your hardware and software data. You can use the settings app, the task manager, or the device manager. However, apart from these, the system information app has stayed constant over the years. This app has all the information for your system and has remained constant over the last two decades.

Disk Cleanup

Most people would be aware of the disk cleanup function. It is one of the best ways to clear the system files and cache. This utility has been present since the days of Windows XP.

ADVERTISEMENT

ODBC Data Source Administrator

Windows also has a utility called the ODBC Data Source Administrator. This setting is useful for computers in enterprise deployments or work settings. For Windows XP, you could access this from the control panel under the administrative tools. You can access this on Windows 11 by looking for ODBC.

Winver

Winver is a simple app available in Windows 11 and XP. This is a panel that displays the current OS logo and the build number, along with the copyright information. Although the text information has changed over the years, not a lot is different.

Same Same but Different

Microsoft has made various changes over the years. There are different components to each of their operating systems; however, the basics have remained constant. This has allowed them to maintain a familiar feel over the years and keep their fanbase loyal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement