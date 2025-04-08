Microsoft Windows Security Updates for April 2025 are now available

It is the second Tuesday of the month and that means Microsoft has released security updates for Windows and other company products like Office. Our overview gives regular users and system administrators an overview of what has been released.

It includes information about known issues, new features, links to downloads, an Excel spreadsheet with information about the updates and much more.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: March 2025

You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Windows security updates april 2025

Executive Summary

Microsoft released a total of 126 security updates for various Microsoft products and 9 security update for non-Microsoft issues (e.g. Chromium).

Windows clients with issues: Windows 10 version 1809, 21H2, 22H2 Windows 11 version 22H2, 23H2, and 24H2

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022



Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 60 vulnerabilities, 4 critical, 56 important Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-26663 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability --

CVE-2025-26670 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-26686 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-27491

60 vulnerabilities, 4 critical, 56 important Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2 : 66 vulnerabilities, 2 critical, 64 important Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-26663 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability --

CVE-2025-26670 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-27491

: 66 vulnerabilities, 2 critical, 64 important Windows 11 version 24H2 : 66 vulnerabilities, 3 critical, 30 important Same as Windows 11, Version 22H3.

: 66 vulnerabilities, 3 critical, 30 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 39 vulnerabilities: 3 critical, 36 important Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-26663 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability --

CVE-2025-26670 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-26686

39 vulnerabilities: 3 critical, 36 important Win dows Server 2016 : 60 vulnerabilities: 6 critical, 54 important Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-26663 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability --

CVE-2025-26670 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-26686 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-27480 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-27482 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-27491

: 60 vulnerabilities: 6 critical, 54 important Windows Server 2019 : 74 vulnerabilities: 6 critical, 68 important Same as Windows Server 2016

: 74 vulnerabilities: 6 critical, 68 important Windows Server 2022: 76 vulnerabilities: 5 critical, 29 important Same as Windows Server 2016

76 vulnerabilities: 5 critical, 29 important Windows Server 2025 : 82 vulnerabilities: 6 critical, 76 important Same as Windows Server 2016

: 82 vulnerabilities: 6 critical, 76 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5055518

Updates and improvements:

Security updates

This update provides Noto CJK (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) fonts in Windows.

Improved support for web search providers in the EEA.

Windows 11 version 22H2 / 23H2

Support Page: KB5055523

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

Gamepad keyboard layout is now available for the touch keyboard.

Chinese support in Voice access.

Top cards in System > About.

Windows 11 version 24H2

Support page: KB5055523

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

[Copilot+ PCs] Improved Windows search using semantic indexing models with traditional lexical indexing.

[Copilot+ PCs] Search for cloud-stored photos using natural language.

[Copilot+ PCs] Improves Live captions and real-time translations on AMD and Intel systems. Snapdragon systems get support for additional languages for real-time translations.

[Copilot+ PCs] Natural language commanding in voice access on Snapdragon systems. Also Chinese support.

Gamepad keyboard layout is now available for the touch keyboard.

Improved discoverability of emoji and more panels.

Top Cards feature under System > About.

Support for lock screen widgets in the EEA.

Windows Security updates

2025-04 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5055515)

2025-04 Security Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5057588)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5055526)

2025-04 Security Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5057589)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5055518)

Windows Server:

2025-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5055561)

2025-04 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5055570)

2025-04 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5055596)

2025-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5055609)

2025-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5055557)

2025-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5055581)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5055521)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5055519)

Servicing Stack Updates:

2025-04 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5055661)

2025-04 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5055665)

2025-04 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5055667)

2025-04 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5056456)

2025-04 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5056457)

Non-Security updates

2025-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows Server 2008 (KB5054696)

2025-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5054697)

2025-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5054698)

2025-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64 (KB5055171)

2025-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5055172)

2025-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5055173)

2025-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5055684)

2025-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 (KB5055685)

2025-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5055686)

2025-04 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5055687)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5054693)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5054695)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5054705)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5054977)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5054978)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 version 23H2 & version 22H2 (KB5054980)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5055169)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5055170)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5055175)

2025-04 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5055674)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5055680)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5055681)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5055682)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5055683)

2025-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5055688)

2025-04 Dynamic Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5055765)

2025-04 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5055768)

2025-04 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5055769)

2025-04 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5055770)

2025-04 Dynamic Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5055771)

2025-04 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2 & Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5056474)

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2

( OLD ) Windows Event Viewer may display an error related to SgrmBroker.exe on devices with the January 14, 2025 update or later installed. It is logged as Event 7023 and the text should say "The System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker service terminated with the following error:". Workaround: Microsoft says that this error has no impact on performance or functionality. The service has not been used "for a very long time" according to Microsoft.

) Windows Event Viewer may display an error related to SgrmBroker.exe on devices with the January 14, 2025 update or later installed. It is logged as Event 7023 and the text should say "The System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker service terminated with the following error:". ( OLD ) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. (Fixed) Issue with certain types of USB printers that printed automatically. Workaround: Microsoft resolved the issue with a Known Issue Rollback. System administrators need to make Group Policy changes to apply this. Link here

Issue with certain types of USB printers that printed automatically.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

( OLD ) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. (Fixed) Issue with certain types of USB printers that printed automatically. Workaround: Microsoft resolved the issue with a Known Issue Rollback. System administrators need to make Group Policy changes to apply this. Link here

Issue with certain types of USB printers that printed automatically.

Windows 11 version 24H2

( NEW ) Windows users who use Windows Hello to sign-in may experience the following. When they reset the PC and decided to keep the files and pick local install, they may be unable to login using Windows Hello facial recognition or their PIN. Workaround: to log on using a PIN, users need to select Set my PIN on the logon screen to re-enroll. Face logon can only be enabled after the initial sign-in. Check Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options > Facial recognition (Windows Hello) > Set up for that.

) Windows users who use Windows Hello to sign-in may experience the following. When they reset the PC and decided to keep the files and pick local install, they may be unable to login using Windows Hello facial recognition or their PIN. ( OLD ) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. (OLD) Players on ARM devices may not be able to play Roblox via the Microsoft Store. Workaround: download and play the title directly from the developer website.

Players on ARM devices may not be able to play Roblox via the Microsoft Store.

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the April 2025 security updates

All non-managed Windows systems install security updates by default automatically. This does not happen in real-time though, and it may make sense in some scenarios to install them early.

We do recommend that you create a backup of the opera ting system before the update process is started. You may use the free Paragon Backup & Recovery Free software for that or any other suitable backup software.

Once done, complete the following three steps to get started:

Open the Start menu, type Windows Update, and select the result. Activate the "check for updates" button. This runs a manual check for updates. Activate the "download & install all" button, if the update is not downloaded automatically.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5055518 -- 2025-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5055523 -- 2025-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 23H2

KB5055523 -- 2025-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Windows 11 version 24H2

KB5055523 -- 2025-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 24H2

Additional resources

