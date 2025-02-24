OpenAI Blocks Accounts Exploiting ChatGPT for Social Media Monitoring Code

OpenAI's ChatGPT for Mac app is now available for all users.jpg
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 24, 2025
Misc
|
0

OpenAI has banned several accounts originating from China that were misusing its ChatGPT technology to develop an AI-powered social media surveillance tool. These accounts utilized ChatGPT to write sales pitches and debug code for a program designed to monitor anti-Chinese sentiment across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. The tool aimed to identify calls for protests against human rights violations in China, intending to share these insights with Chinese authorities. Additionally, the group used ChatGPT to generate phishing emails for clients in China.

This action is part of OpenAI's broader effort to prevent the misuse of its AI models for malicious activities, including surveillance and influence operations. In a related instance, OpenAI banned accounts linked to North Korea that generated fake resumes and online profiles to fraudulently secure employment at Western companies. Another case involved a financial fraud operation in Cambodia using ChatGPT to translate and generate comments across social media platforms.

The U.S. government has expressed concerns about the potential use of AI technologies by authoritarian regimes to suppress dissent and spread misinformation. OpenAI's proactive measures to identify and block accounts engaged in such activities underscore the challenges AI companies face in ensuring their technologies are not exploited for harmful purposes. As AI tools become increasingly accessible, the responsibility to monitor and prevent their misuse remains a critical priority for developers and policymakers alike.

In a similar vein, DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, has faced regulatory actions in various countries due to concerns over data privacy and security. South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission suspended new downloads of DeepSeek's AI apps, citing non-compliance with personal data protection rules. The suspension will remain until the app meets the necessary privacy law standards, though the web service remains accessible. Additionally, Italy's Data Protection Authority blocked DeepSeek's chatbot over privacy issues, reflecting a growing global scrutiny of AI applications that may compromise user data.

These instances highlight the global challenges in regulating AI technologies, balancing innovation with the imperative to protect user privacy and prevent misuse. As AI continues to evolve, companies and governments worldwide are grappling with establishing frameworks that foster technological advancement while safeguarding ethical standards and human rights.

Advertisement

Related content

DeadToast Entertainment Unveils 'Shotgun Cop Man' with Unique Gun-Propelled Platforming
Telegram Stories

Australia Penalizes Telegram for Failing to Timely Address Child Exploitation and Extremist Content Queries
Free Upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V on PC Coming March 4

Rockstar Games Announces Enhanced Graphics and Performance for GTA 5 on PC

HP Stalls Support Calls with 15-Minute Waits to Drive Users Online

Microsoft's Muse AI Model Faces Backlash from Game Development Community

Nvidia's New RTX 50-Series Cards Discontinue Support for 32-Bit PhysX

Tutorials & Tips

How to delete all Google history from every device

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved