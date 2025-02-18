DeepSeek Faces Another Country Ban Over Privacy Issues

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, is encountering increasing global resistance due to privacy concerns. Recently, South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) suspended new downloads of DeepSeek's AI app, citing non-compliance with the country's personal data protection regulations. While the app's web service remains accessible, the suspension will persist until DeepSeek aligns its practices with South Korean privacy laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development follows a series of similar actions worldwide. Italy's data protection authority, Garante, previously blocked DeepSeek's chatbot, raising questions about the company's data collection transparency and potential sharing of user information with third parties. In response, DeepSeek removed its app from Italian stores but maintained that it is not subject to local regulations.

Beyond Europe, several government agencies have restricted or banned DeepSeek's use. In the United States, entities such as NASA, the Pentagon, and the U.S. Navy have prohibited the app, citing security and privacy concerns. Australia has also banned DeepSeek from all government systems and devices, emphasizing national security risks associated with the app's data handling practices.

These collective actions reflect a growing global apprehension regarding DeepSeek's data privacy standards. As more countries scrutinize the company's operations, DeepSeek faces significant challenges in expanding its AI services internationally.

Advertisement