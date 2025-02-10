Popular AI App DeepSeek Sends Unencrypted Data to ByteDance Servers

Agencies Ghacks
Feb 10, 2025
Misc, Security
|
1

Recent security analyses have revealed that the iOS version of DeepSeek, a widely-used AI chatbot developed by a Chinese company, transmits user data unencrypted to servers controlled by ByteDance. This practice exposes users to potential data interception and raises significant privacy concerns.

The unencrypted data includes sensitive information such as organization identifiers, software development kit versions, operating system versions, and user-selected languages. Apple's App Transport Security (ATS), designed to enforce secure data transmission, has been globally disabled in the DeepSeek app, further compromising user data security.

Security experts from NowSecure have identified these vulnerabilities and recommend that organizations remove the DeepSeek iOS app from managed and personal devices to mitigate privacy and security risks. They also note that the Android version of the app exhibits even less secure behavior and should be avoided.

In response to these findings, several U.S. lawmakers are advocating for a ban on the DeepSeek app on government devices, citing concerns over potential data sharing with the Chinese government. This mirrors previous actions against other Chinese-developed apps due to national security considerations.

Users should exercise caution and consider removing the DeepSeek app from their devices until these security issues are addressed. The situation underscores the importance of ensuring that applications adhere to strict data security protocols to protect user information.

Advertisement

Related content

The PlayStation Store Spring Sale will take place until April 12 and we listed the top 5 games that you shouldn't miss!

Sony Addresses Major PSN Outage with Compensation, But Gamers Remain Unhappy
Amazon has already laid off thousands of employees, and the company continues to do so with more than 100 workers in a different division.

Prime Gaming Offers BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition and 19 More Free Games This February

DeepSeek AI Accused of Sharing User Data with Banned Chinese Telecom
Steam mark game as private to hide from friends

Steam Now Warns Buyers About Abandoned Early Access Games

DeepSeek's Claimed $6 Million AI Model Training Under Scrutiny Amid Reports of $1.6 Billion Investment

California Bill Aims to Protect Kids From AI Chatbots’ Influence

Tutorials & Tips

How to delete all Google history from every device

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. fastboat truther said on February 10, 2025 at 12:47 pm
    Reply

    This is a nothingburger. Have you read the privacy policy of any US-based AI client – or, for that matter, most free online services? With a few exceptions, they’re zero-privacy. Expecting a Chinese app to be any different is silly, and saying “you should uninstall the app” is inane, unless you uninstall your ChatGPT and Google and Meta apps while you’re at it.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved