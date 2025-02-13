OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Outlines Roadmap for GPT-4.5 and GPT-5

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has provided insights into the company's upcoming AI models, GPT-4.5 and GPT-5, emphasizing a streamlined approach to enhance user experience. Altman acknowledged the complexity of OpenAI's current product lineup and expressed a commitment to simplification, stating, "We want AI to 'just work' for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten."

The forthcoming GPT-4.5, internally codenamed "Orion," is slated to be OpenAI's final model without "chain-of-thought" reasoning—a process that generates direct answers without clear intermediate steps. This reasoning style has been found to struggle with complex tasks, particularly in fields like physics and mathematics.

Looking ahead, OpenAI plans to unify its o-series and GPT-series models by developing systems capable of utilizing all available tools and handling a wide range of tasks. GPT-5 is envisioned as an integrated AI system that will incorporate technologies from the o3 model, which will no longer be released as a standalone product.

Altman also outlined a tiered access structure for GPT-5 within ChatGPT:

Free Users : Unlimited chat access at the standard intelligence setting.

: Unlimited chat access at the standard intelligence setting. Plus Subscribers : Access to GPT-5 at a higher level of intelligence.

: Access to GPT-5 at a higher level of intelligence. Pro Subscribers: Access to GPT-5 at an even higher level of intelligence.

While specific release dates were not provided, Altman indicated that these developments are expected in the coming weeks or months.

This strategic shift comes amid increased scrutiny over the high costs associated with AI development and growing competition from international AI models. By consolidating its product offerings and focusing on user-friendly AI systems, OpenAI aims to maintain its leadership in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

