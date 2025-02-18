Leaked Benchmarks: NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti Outperforms AMD's RX 9070 XT

Recent leaks suggest that NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 5070 Ti graphics card outperforms AMD's anticipated RX 9070 XT in benchmark tests. These revelations come ahead of the official releases of both GPUs, intensifying the competition in the mid-range graphics card market.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the RTX 5070 Ti demonstrates a 16.6% performance increase over its predecessor, the RTX 4070 Ti, in 3DMark benchmarks. Additionally, it is approximately 13.2% slower than the higher-tier RTX 5080, positioning it favorably within NVIDIA's lineup. In contrast, leaked benchmarks for the RX 9070 XT indicate that it falls just behind NVIDIA's RTX 4080 Super in rasterization performance, suggesting competitive but slightly lower capabilities compared to the RTX 5070 Ti.

Pricing strategies for these GPUs are also emerging. The RTX 5070 Ti is expected to launch at $749, while the RX 9070 XT is rumored to be priced between $479 and $549, potentially offering a more budget-friendly option for consumers. However, these figures are based on leaks and may change upon official announcements.

Both NVIDIA and AMD are gearing up for their respective product launches. The RTX 5070 Ti is slated for release on February 20, 2025, while the RX 9070 XT is expected to debut in early March. As these dates approach, consumers and industry analysts eagerly await official specifications and performance reviews to validate the leaked information.

It's important to approach these leaks with caution, as pre-release benchmarks may not fully represent the final performance of the products. Official testing and reviews upon release will provide a more accurate assessment of how these GPUs stack up against each other in real-world scenarios.

Advertisement