Perplexity AI Introduces 'Deep Research' Feature for In-Depth Analysis

Feb 17, 2025
Perplexity AI has unveiled its latest feature, the 'Deep Research' tool, designed to enhance users' ability to conduct comprehensive research on complex topics. This development positions Perplexity alongside industry leaders like OpenAI and Google, who have recently introduced similar functionalities.

The 'Deep Research' tool enables users to delve deeply into subjects by searching, reading, and summarizing key information into concise reports. This feature is particularly beneficial for professionals in fields such as finance, marketing, and product research, where understanding intricate details is crucial. Most research tasks are completed in under three minutes, significantly expediting the information-gathering process.

Accessing 'Deep Research' is straightforward. Users can find the option in a drop-down menu on Perplexity's web platform. While currently available on the web, there are plans to expand this functionality to Perplexity's Mac, iOS, and Android applications in the near future. Additionally, reports generated through this tool can be exported as PDFs or shared as Perplexity Pages, facilitating easy dissemination of information.

One notable aspect of Perplexity's offering is its accessibility. Unlike some competitors, 'Deep Research' is available to all users free of charge, albeit with a limited number of answers each day. This approach contrasts with services like Google's Gemini Deep Research, which is part of the paid Gemini Advanced suite.

Perplexity's commitment to providing free, high-quality research tools underscores its mission to make information more accessible and comprehensible. As AI continues to evolve, features like 'Deep Research' are poised to become invaluable assets for individuals and professionals seeking efficient and thorough analysis of complex subjects.

