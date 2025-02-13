Blizzard Announces Diablo 4's Second Expansion Set for 2026 Release

Feb 13, 2025
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the second expansion for Diablo 4 is scheduled for release in 2026. This follows the game's first expansion, "Vessel of Hatred," which was launched in October 2024.

Initially, Blizzard had indicated plans for annual expansions. However, during a presentation at the DICE Summit, Diablo General Manager Rod Fergusson emphasized prioritizing the game's quality over adhering to a strict release schedule. He noted that the extensive overhaul of the game's core systems contributed to the decision to extend the development timeline for the upcoming expansion.

While specific details about the forthcoming expansion remain under wraps, players who have completed "Vessel of Hatred" may have insights into the potential direction of the storyline. In the meantime, Diablo 4 continues to offer new content, with the "Season of Witchcraft" currently providing players with fresh challenges and powers.

This announcement underscores Blizzard's commitment to delivering high-quality content, even if it means deviating from previously anticipated release cadences. Fans can look forward to more detailed information about the second expansion as its 2026 release approaches.

