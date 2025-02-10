TikTok Offers Direct Download Amid Play Store Ban

Feb 10, 2025
In response to its removal from the Google Play Store in the United States, TikTok has made its Android application available for direct download from its official website. This move ensures that users can continue to access the popular short-form video platform despite the recent ban.

Android users can now obtain the TikTok and TikTok Lite apps by visiting TikTok's website and downloading the APK files. TikTok Lite offers an alternative experience with fewer features to optimize performance and save storage. While users can watch, follow, and interact with creators or create their own posts, some features such as LIVE and TikTok Shop are not available.

It's important to note that sideloading apps—installing them from sources other than the official app stores—carries potential security risks. Users are advised to ensure they download the APK files directly from TikTok's official website to mitigate these risks.

As of now, TikTok remains unavailable on the Apple App Store, limiting iPhone users to accessing the platform through a web browser or awaiting its potential reinstatement on the App Store.

This development follows ongoing national security concerns that led to TikTok's removal from major app stores in the U.S. The company continues to explore avenues to maintain its user base and provide uninterrupted service during this period of uncertainty.

