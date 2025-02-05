Big Year for Age of Empires Fans: New Expansions Coming in 2025

Agencies Ghacks
Feb 5, 2025
Games, Microsoft
Microsoft has unveiled exciting plans for the "Age of Empires" franchise in 2025, including major expansions for "Age of Empires IV, Age of Mythology: Retold," and "Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition". Fans of real-time strategy games have plenty to look forward to, with new civilizations, campaigns, and game modes on the way.

For "Age of Mythology: Retold", the upcoming expansion, "Immortal Pillars", will officially launch on March 4, 2025. This DLC will introduce a Chinese mythology-inspired pantheon featuring 12 new gods, legendary units, fresh building types, and a nine-level campaign. Pre-orders are now open on the Microsoft Store and Steam for $19.99, though Retold Premium Edition owners will receive it at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will also be getting an expansion this year, though Microsoft has yet to reveal any details. According to the announcement, the DLC will include “new civilizations for Ranked play” and will offer fresh content for players across all platforms.

Age of Empires IV will be the biggest focus of 2025, with Microsoft now planning two expansions instead of one. The first, titled Knights of Cross and Rose, is set to launch this spring. It will introduce two new armies and a challenging solo mode designed to test even the most skilled players. Developers have also hinted at additional variant civilizations and shorter, more replayable game modes.

With these updates, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the Age of Empires franchise. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the series, there will be plenty of new content to dive into across multiple games.

