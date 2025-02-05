Microsoft Confirms Build 2025 Dates: Here’s When to Tune In

Microsoft has officially announced the dates for its highly anticipated Build 2025 developer conference. This year’s event is set to take place from May 19 to May 22, once again hosted in Seattle, Washington. Build is one of Microsoft’s largest annual events, offering developers worldwide a chance to explore new tools, enhance their skills, and engage with industry leaders.

Interestingly, Build 2025 will be a four-day event, an extension from last year’s three-day format (May 21-23, 2024). The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter), where Microsoft teased “a new path forward,” hinting at potential major updates and innovations to be unveiled.

While Microsoft has yet to release an official schedule, speculation suggests that artificial intelligence, Copilot advancements, and other AI-powered innovations will take center stage. Given the company’s ongoing push into AI-driven development, Build 2025 is expected to offer insights into the next generation of AI tools for developers.

For now, the official Microsoft Build website features only the event dates and a "Get notified" button, with more details expected to be released as the conference approaches. Those interested in attending or following updates online should mark their calendars and stay tuned for further announcements.

As always, Build will be a key moment for developers looking to stay ahead in Microsoft’s evolving software ecosystem. Expect full coverage of the major reveals as the event unfolds.

