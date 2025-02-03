Speed Up Your Videos: YouTube Tests Playback Adjustment Up to 4x for Premium Subscribers

YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users
Feb 3, 2025
YouTube has announced new features exclusively for its Premium subscribers, enhancing the already rich experience that includes ad-free viewing and access to YouTube Music. The latest experimental additions are designed to boost user engagement by providing novel options for video playback and audio quality.

One of the standout features allows users to adjust playback speed up to 4x on mobile devices, a significant increase from the current maximum of 2x. This feature, available for Android and iOS users, caters to those who prefer to consume content more quickly, whether for catching up on long videos or speeding through educational material. This functionality will be available until February 26, though it remains unclear how beneficial this speed will be for ordinary video consumption.

In addition to the speed adjustment, YouTube is piloting a feature called "Jump Ahead," which enables viewers to access their preferred content swiftly. This feature is currently available on the web for YouTube Premium users, but it will only remain accessible until February 5, urging early adoption for those interested.

Audio quality enhancements are also on the table, with an option to listen to music videos in high-quality formats (256kbps) available to Premium users until February 22. This focus on audio improvements is particularly timely, as many users increasingly rely on the platform for music consumption.

For iOS users, YouTube Shorts can now be viewed in picture-in-picture mode, complementing the content viewing experience and allowing seamless multitasking. Additionally, a feature called "Smart downloads" automates the download process for Shorts, enabling users to enjoy content offline effortlessly.

While these experimental features promise to enrich the viewing experience, it remains to be seen which will be rolled out officially in the future. YouTube can certainly leverage user feedback to refine its offerings, especially as it continues to compete in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

