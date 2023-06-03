TikTok sound not working: How to fix it?

TikTok has been dominating the social media ecosystem with its viral videos and catchy audio clips. However, many users encounter a frustrating setback when the sound fails to work on their devices. If you find yourself unable to enjoy the full TikTok experience due to sound issues, fret not.

We will explore the common causes of sound problems on both Android and iPhone devices, and provide tips to troubleshoot and resolve the infamous TikTok sound not working issue. So, whether you're jamming to the latest TikTok trends or struggling with silent videos, read on for some valuable solutions.

How to fix TikTok sound not working error for Android phones?

One of the simplest explanations for TikTok sound not working on your Android device is inadvertently having your volume turned off. We know it sounds simple but that's usually the case on TikTok sound not working error.

It's worth double-checking if your media volume is down. While in the TikTok app, press the volume buttons on the side of your phone to ensure that the volume is not muted.

In some cases, a bug within the app can cause volume settings to malfunction. If adjusting the volume buttons doesn't resolve the issue, try exiting the app, adjusting your media volume, and then reopening TikTok.

Give permission to the app

Another common culprit behind sound issues in TikTok on Android devices is the failure to grant necessary permissions to the app.

To solve this, follow these steps:

Open your device's Settings Navigate to "Apps" and locate "TikTok" in the list of installed applications Tap on "TikTok" and access the "Permissions" menu Toggle the switch next to "Microphone" to grant TikTok access

Relaunch the app and check if the TikTok sound not working issue persists.

How to fix TikTok sound not working error for iPhones?

Same as Android, if you're facing TikTok sound issues on your iPhone, it's important to ensure that your device's volume settings are not hindering the audio playback.

Locate the Silent Switch on the left side of your iPhone and ensure that it is toggled off. If the Silent Switch is turned on, it will silence all sounds, including TikTok.

After disabling Silent Mode, test the sound on other apps to confirm if the TikTok sound not working problem is resolved. If your iPhone remains silent even after turning off Silent Mode, there may be a hardware issue with the switch itself.

Give permissions to the app

To function properly, TikTok requires access to your device's microphone. If you're encountering sound problems, it's essential to verify that TikTok has been granted the necessary permissions.

Follow these steps to grant TikTok access to your microphone:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Scroll down and locate "TikTok" in the app list Tap on "TikTok" and navigate to the permission settings Toggle the switch to allow the app access to your microphone

Restart TikTok and check if the TikTok sound not working error is resolved or not.

General fixes you may apply for the TikTok sound not working problem

If you are sure that there is no problem with your phone, you can solve the TikTok sound not working error by following the steps below.

Check for TikTok updates TikTok for Android TikTok for iOS

Enable or disable sound enhancement features on your phone (such as Dolby Atmos)

Check if there are copyright issues with the sound you have used

Disconnect your Bluetooth devices

If none of the solutions in our guide were enough to solve the TikTok sound not working error, the problem is most likely caused by TikTok. We recommend that you report this situation to the TikTok Help Center. In this way, TikTok will quickly release an update on the subject.

