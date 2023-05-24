Anthropic secures $450 million to develop Claude

anthropic 450 million
Onur Demirkol
May 24, 2023
Companies
|
0

The artificial intelligence company has secured an investment of $450 million to develop its safety-focused chatbot Claude and more.

Anthropic has announced the result of a new funding series to improve its safety-focused chatbot Claude and other technologies. The company said it received another investment of $450 million in Series C funding and now reached more than $1 billion in total investments. Rumors say that Anthropic is currently valued at $5 billion.

Including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Claude is based on a substantial language model and is capable of doing written tasks, including summarizing, searching, and responding to questions. However, whereas ChatGPT came under fire and was modified after giving users some unpleasant answers, Anthropic wants to make their chatbot more cautious from the beginning.

Anthropic wants Claude to be less open to manipulation that will lead to negative or offensive outcomes compared to other chatbots. The co-founders of the firm were formerly in charge of the rival OpenAI. It was launched to rival ChatGPT, and its most distinct feature is the "Constitutional AI" method.

"There's incredible potential that I think comes from these systems, but also, as we're all seeing, there's really big potential for harm.I think we don't yet completely understand all of the potential for negative externalities that these systems can create. We're really just starting to see some of them," said Daniela Amodei, one of the co-founders.

anthropic 450 million
Anthropic

AI chatbots are causing safety concerns

Safety and privacy are two of the most important things to consider in terms of keeping the user's experience secure when it comes to AI-powered chatbots. ChatGPT has faced criticism due to its disturbing answers to some questions and ideas. Claude, on the other hand, is being developed to eliminate any issues related to that.

Claude was recently added to Zoom to improve support services. The Zoom Contact Center will be the first area where it will be made available. The AI assistant Claude might do both sales and customer service duties. It can also conduct searches, analyze papers, respond to inquiries about them, mentor you, and carry out administrative tasks like email replying and setting priorities for your most important assignments.

Advertisement

Related content

Year of Inefficiency: Meta is laying off employees, again...

Alibaba Cloud is allegedly cutting 7% of its workforce

Microsoft unveils Windows Copilot at Build 2023
universal music group Endel

Universal Music Group partners with AI firm Endel
vr experts WWDC 2023

VR experts to attend Apple WWDC 2023
Edge for Gamers

Gamer's touch on the way for Microsoft Edge

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved