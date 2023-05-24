Anthropic secures $450 million to develop Claude

The artificial intelligence company has secured an investment of $450 million to develop its safety-focused chatbot Claude and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthropic has announced the result of a new funding series to improve its safety-focused chatbot Claude and other technologies. The company said it received another investment of $450 million in Series C funding and now reached more than $1 billion in total investments. Rumors say that Anthropic is currently valued at $5 billion.

Including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Claude is based on a substantial language model and is capable of doing written tasks, including summarizing, searching, and responding to questions. However, whereas ChatGPT came under fire and was modified after giving users some unpleasant answers, Anthropic wants to make their chatbot more cautious from the beginning.

Anthropic wants Claude to be less open to manipulation that will lead to negative or offensive outcomes compared to other chatbots. The co-founders of the firm were formerly in charge of the rival OpenAI. It was launched to rival ChatGPT, and its most distinct feature is the "Constitutional AI" method.

Read Also: German authors demand stricter ChatGPT rules over copyright worries

"There's incredible potential that I think comes from these systems, but also, as we're all seeing, there's really big potential for harm.I think we don't yet completely understand all of the potential for negative externalities that these systems can create. We're really just starting to see some of them," said Daniela Amodei, one of the co-founders.

AI chatbots are causing safety concerns

Safety and privacy are two of the most important things to consider in terms of keeping the user's experience secure when it comes to AI-powered chatbots. ChatGPT has faced criticism due to its disturbing answers to some questions and ideas. Claude, on the other hand, is being developed to eliminate any issues related to that.

Read Also: ChatGPT can be tricked into generating valid activation keys

Claude was recently added to Zoom to improve support services. The Zoom Contact Center will be the first area where it will be made available. The AI assistant Claude might do both sales and customer service duties. It can also conduct searches, analyze papers, respond to inquiries about them, mentor you, and carry out administrative tasks like email replying and setting priorities for your most important assignments.

Advertisement