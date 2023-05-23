How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 of NBA playoffs 2023 around the world

How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 4
Onur Demirkol
May 23, 2023
The Miami Heat are only one win away from reaching the NBA Finals 2023, and they are once again coming up against the Boston Celtics. If they win the game, The Heat will also complete the sweep just like Denver Nuggets and lift the Eastern Conference trophy. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 of NBA Playoffs 2023 around the world!

Denver Nuggets became the first finalists of the NBA Playoffs 2023, and it is time to decide the second team. Boston Celtics still have a chance to turn things around and write a fairy tale, but more realistically, Miami Heat have a huge advantage.

Jimmy "Buckets" is coming to end the series

Miami has thus far shot well beyond their usual range, making 19 of 35 in Game 3 and 44 of 92 overall. For a club that only hit 34.4% of its shots during the regular season, when it was rated 27th in accuracy, that is a startling 47.8%. Additionally, the Heat were 17th in terms of 3-pointers made per game (12.0), as opposed to 14.7 presently.

In the first three games, Boston made 31 three-pointers, 13 less than the Heat. If the Celtics want to have a real chance, they need to start shooting better and be more proactive on the offense.

Jimmy Butler has been performing out of his mind, leading the Heat squad to glory. On the other hand, Boston Celtics still have a long road ahead to complete the reverse sweep, and they really want to win the title; they need to start by winning today.

When is Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 0f NBA Playoffs 2023?

The Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals 2023 will start at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The fourth game of the series will take us to Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida. If you are living in a different part of the world, check out the starting times from all around the world below:

  • Los Angeles: 4:30 p.m.
  • Mexico City: 5:30 p.m.
  • London: 12:30 a.m. (May 24)
  • Madrid: 1:30 a.m (May 24)
  • New Delhi: 5:00 a.m. (May 24)
  • Tokyo: 8:30 a.m. (May 24)
  • Sydney: 9:30 a.m. (May 24)
How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 4
Jimmy Butler

How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 4: Live stream, TV

TNT will broadcast live coverage of Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 of NBA Playoffs 2023. Go to the channel on your TV before the game to see the pre-game show or at the scheduled start time. You may hear some of the best NBA players comment on the game on the shows that will continue after the game.

Another option is to view the Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 live stream is the TNT App. It allows you to watch the game as well as the pre and post-game programs. Sling TV and Fubo are two other live-streaming providers that will be broadcasting the event.

How to access the Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 live stream around the world

If you are not in the United States, it is not a problem at all. You can watch Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Heat and the Celtics from any location in the world thanks to VPNs!

Heat vs. Celtics schedule and results

As mentioned, Heat are up 3-0 in the series and they had incredible performances until now. Today, they might put up an end to this madness and match the Nuggets in the NBA Finals 2023. If Heat win today, there won't be any other matches in the series. The projected schedule and results can be seen below:

  • Game 1: May 16, Celtics | 116 - 123 | Heat
  • Game 2: May 18, Celtics | 105 - 111 | Heat
  • Game 3: May 20, Heat | 128 - 102 | Celtics
  • Game 4:May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • *Game 5: May 25 at  8:30 p.m. on TNT
  • *Game 6: May 27 at  8:30 p.m. on TNT
  • *Game 7: May 29 at  8:30 p.m. on TNT

 

Disclaimer: Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for gHacks.

 

