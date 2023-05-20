How to connect PS4 Controller to phone

Mobile gaming enthusiasts who have embraced the next-generation PS5 console while bidding farewell to their trusty PS4s may want to reconsider parting with their old controllers. By connecting a DualShock 4 controller to their iPhone or Android phone via Bluetooth, gamers can enjoy an enhanced gaming experience with improved controls, offering a significant advantage over touch controls.

In this guide, we will walk you through the process of connecting a PS4 controller to your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, providing step-by-step instructions to ensure a seamless setup.

How to connect a PS4 Controller to an iPhone or iPad

To connect your DualShock 4 controller to your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps:

Update your Apple device to at least iOS 13 or iPadOS 13, as the controller may not connect properly with older versions Open the Settings app and tap on the Bluetooth option Press and hold the PS button and the Share button simultaneously on your DualShock 4 controller until the light on the back starts double-blinking at regular intervals Once the controller enters pairing mode, it should appear as "DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller" in the iOS/iPadOS Bluetooth Settings menu under 'Other Devices' Tap on the "DUALSHOCK" option, and within seconds, the controller will connect and appear in the 'My Devices' section. The light on the controller will turn a solid pinkish-red once the syncing is complete

If the controller blinks correctly but fails to pair, press and hold the buttons again and quickly tap the selection under 'Other Devices.' This should resolve any pairing issues.

How to connect a PS4 Controller to an Android phone

Follow these steps to connect your DualShock 4 controller to an Android phone:

Ensure your phone is running on Android 10 or a later version. If not, you may need to use a wired connection or consider upgrading to a compatible device Open the Settings app on your Android phone and navigate to the Connected Devices section Press and hold the PS button and the Share button simultaneously on the DualShock 4 controller until the back LED starts double-blinking While the controller is in pairing mode, it will appear as "Wireless controller" under 'Available devices.' Select it and tap 'Pair' to establish the connection. The LED on the controller should display a solid color, typically blue

By following the straightforward steps outlined in this guide, gamers can effortlessly connect their PS4 controllers to their iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, providing an enhanced gaming experience with precise controls. Whether you're playing mobile games with controller support or utilizing game streaming services, such as Stadia or Game Pass Ultimate, the DualShock 4 controller is widely compatible and offers an excellent option for mobile gaming enthusiasts.

Embrace the freedom and versatility of using a familiar controller to navigate your favorite mobile games, bringing your gaming experience to new heights.

