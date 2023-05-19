Save your Gmail account before Google deletes it

As we have reported earlier this month, Google customers who have not used their accounts for 2 years may have their accounts deleted automatically by the company from December 2023 onward.

If you possess a Gmail address, it automatically corresponds to a Google account, which grants you access to various Google services. These services encompass a wide range of offerings, including YouTube, Maps, Calendar, Photos, and Drive. By utilizing your login credentials, you can seamlessly explore and utilize these services, with Gmail being a popular starting point for many users.

Earlier, Google announced its intention to delete the data of inactive accounts in 2020. However, the company did not explicitly mention that accounts failing to adhere to the specified guidelines would be subject to deletion. Google is now implementing this change. It is crucial to be aware that if your Gmail account remains inactive for a period of two years, Google will proceed to delete it.

In the event that Google deletes your account, you will permanently lose access to all information associated with it. This not only includes your Gmail messages but also extends to any activities performed within apps like Calendar, Photos, and Workspace. Therefore, it is essential to consider the potential consequences and take appropriate measures to avoid losing access to your account and its associated data.

How to keep your Gmail account active?

Currently, Google does not impose any restrictions on the number of Google accounts an individual can have. However, it is important to ensure that each account remains active to prevent Google from initiating the account deletion process. Google provides guidelines on how to keep an account active, which are relatively straightforward.

The easiest method to maintain account activity is to sign in at least once every two years. This is a simple action that can be easily accomplished. Additionally, regularly checking and updating the security and privacy settings of your Gmail account will also help in maintaining account activity.

Google outlines specific actions within Gmail and other Google apps that are considered signs of activity. These actions contribute to keeping the account active and may include the following:

Reading or sending an email

Using Google Drive

Watching a YouTube video

Downloading an app on the Google Play Store

Using Google Search

Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service

Why Google has made this decision?

Google has made the decision to remove inactive free accounts as part of its commitment to ensuring user safety. These inactive accounts pose a higher risk of abuse and hacking compared to active accounts.

The reason behind this increased vulnerability lies in the fact that forgotten or neglected accounts are more likely to use previously compromised passwords, lack two-factor authentication, and undergo fewer security measures. According to Google's own research, inactive accounts are significantly less likely to have two-factor authentication enabled, making them attractive targets for hacking. If compromised, these accounts can be misused for various purposes, including identity theft, the dissemination of spam, or the distribution of harmful materials.

Starting from December, Google will begin deleting inactive accounts; however, this new policy only applies to free Gmail addresses. Dormant school or workplace Gmail accounts will not be affected and will remain secure.

In its blog post, Google reassured users that they would be given sufficient warning before their inactive accounts are deleted, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and user communication.

