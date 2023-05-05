WhatsApp's latest update comes for the confused

Emre Çitak
May 5, 2023
Apps, Mobile Computing
|
0

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Facebook, has launched a series of new features aimed at improving its polling capabilities and offering more options for captions. These updates are being rolled out globally and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp's latest updates are designed to enhance the user experience and make it easier to communicate with friends and family. The new polling and caption features offer users more options and flexibility, while the search and notification features will make it simpler to stay up to date with the latest polls. The caption forwarding feature will be a particularly useful addition, making it easier to share media with accurate captions.

One poll, multiple ideas

WhatsApp's original polling feature, which launched last year, has been improved with new options. The latest update allows users to switch from multiple-choice polls to single-vote polls, making it easier to gather accurate feedback. Additionally, users can now search for polls across their chats, making it simpler to find and respond to polls. With the new notification feature, users will be alerted when someone responds to their poll, allowing them to stay up to date with the latest results.

WhatsApp polls update
WhatsApp polls update will allow users to vote on multiple choices - Image courtesy of Meta

Picture caption forwarding made easier

WhatsApp has also streamlined the process of forwarding captions with photos and videos. In the past, users have struggled to forward media with the correct caption, but this new feature makes it easier than ever before. Now, when forwarding images, users can choose to keep, delete, or rewrite the caption that was originally attached to them. This feature is expected to be a welcome addition for those who have experienced difficulties with caption forwarding.

Another useful update is the addition of a caption feature for documents. Users can now add captions when sharing newspaper articles, work documents, and other files. This new feature will allow users to provide context for recipients and make it easier to share relevant information.

Advertisement

Related content

Snapchat My AI

Snapchat My AI takes a step further: Sponsored Links now in testing

It's time for your WhatsApp chat history to come down from the clouds

Instagram carousel posts get a musical boost
chegg stock chatgpt

Chegg's stock takes a hit: Is ChatGPT a threat for the education industry?

This new WhatsApp feature will only be available to Apple users

How to connect Spotify To BeReal app?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved