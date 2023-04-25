Snapseed update disappoints fans after years of waiting

Onur Demirkol
Apr 25, 2023
Apps
Snapseed has finally received an update after three years; however, it doesn't have much to offer.

Google has finally rolled out a new update for Snapseed after three years. It was known that the company doesn't like adding different features or spending too much time on the app, and the new update is just another proof. Snapseed's new v2.20 build's most significant update is that now the application targets Android 13.

Snapseed won't offer any new features or any big improvements with the latest update, but it is important for a reason. Google recently announced that Starting August 31, current apps on Google Play Store must target SDK31 (Android 12) or higher to be available for all users. The latest update will help Snapseed be visible on Play Store.

Google recently announced its new policies on the support page. The company wants to provide users a safe and better experience; the new policy will begin on August 31, 2023.

"Existing apps must target API level 31 or above to remain available to users on devices running Android OS higher than your app's target API level. Apps that target API level 30 or below (target API level 29 or below for Wear OS), will only be available on devices running Android OS same or lower than your apps' target API level," says Google.

The last Snapseed update was on March 26, 2020

For some reason, Google doesn't roll out any updates for Snapseed since March 26, 2020. It is an easy program that works on almost all phones and provides a wide range of editing options. Snapseed has you covered whether you want to apply filters to your photographs or utilize more advanced tools like the Healing tool to remove undesired features.

Despite being one of the most-used programs among photographers and people who want to make basic edits to their photos, Google doesn't update Snapseed that much and makes sure everything is running smoothly. Even after years, most people are still using the application to edit their photos.

However, the latest update shows that Google still wants people to use Snapseed and is aware that it still has a rarely big user base. It is unclear whether the company has different plans for the application in the future, maybe releasing a new update that will add new features to Snapseed.

