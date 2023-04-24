Windows' default Weather App will soon have ads and news

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 24, 2023
Updated • Apr 24, 2023
Microsoft is working on an updated version of the official Windows weather application. The new version of the Weather application has new features but displays advertisement in a prominent location as well. The current version of the Weather app does not have any ads.

Windows users on Windows 10 or 11 devices may load the Weather app from the Start Menu. They may also pin the app to the taskbar for fast access.

The Weather app makes a few preparations on first start before it displays weather details to the user. Here is a screenshot of the current Weather app on a stable version of Windows 11.

The startpage of the Weather application displays the current temperatur, an hourly and weekly forecast, and more information. There are also options to load maps and 3D maps, access historical weather information, or display weather information for favorite locations.

The new Weather app, which is already integrated into development builds of Windows, offers quite the different experience. Windows testers may need to check for updates in the Microsoft Store before the new version becomes available. It has version 4.53.51085 at the time of writing, but new versions may be released that increment the version.

The new Windows Weather app has more features and options, which  some of its users may appreciate. Here is a screenshot of the first page that you see when you launch it.

new weather app windows-11

Note that the page adjusts to the screen resolution. You may notice the map that is now displayed and that the app has more colors and information about favorites right on the startpage.

What you may also notice is the ad that the Weather app displays now on it as well. This ad loads automatically and it may reload in intervals to display new ads.

There is also a new Suggestions section, which may suggest to take an umbrella with you or the type of clothing that it considers most appropriate for the weather.

new weather app

When you scroll down, you get a list of several map views that you may access, and below that trending news. The section includes ads as well, and brings news from MSN to the Weather app as well.

Microsoft is pushing MSN News and Microsoft Account services into different areas of the Windows operating system. The new Weather app has a few additional new features, such as hourly and monthly forecasts.

Windows users who do not want the new weather app may want to turn off automatic application updates in the Microsoft Store. It is a temporary recourse only, as the next feature update will update all native apps automatically.

To do so, open the Microsoft Store app, click on the profile icon at the top, and select Settings. Uncheck "app updates" there to block the Store from updating applications automatically. Individual apps may be upgraded via the library feature in Store at any time.

Closing Words

Microsoft continues its push of news and ads in Windows. It is unclear when the new Weather app update will be released to stable versions, but it is certain that the update will be released later this year.

Now You: what is your take on Microsoft's current strategy? (via Deskmodder)

Comments

  1. Rixster said on April 24, 2023 at 2:41 pm
    Reply

    Pushing users away has always been one of the major strong points of MS

  2. Tachy said on April 24, 2023 at 3:20 pm
    Reply

    That screenshot is the current msn weather page. So now the weather widget is a web browser too?

    That introduces unacceptable security risks.

    The weather tile is the ‘only’ live tile I’ve ever used. If they stuff ads in it I’ll have to turn to a third party app.

    It would be nice if you’d reccomend alternatives when delivering bad news such as this.

  3. John G. said on April 24, 2023 at 3:45 pm
    Reply

    One of the few apps that worked well, now they are going to destroy it with ads and nonsense.

  4. LOL said on April 24, 2023 at 4:07 pm
    Reply

    Who cares, just uninstall bloatware like this as one of the first things you do on a fresh install.

