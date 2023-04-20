How to disable "Create Event" popups in Windows 11

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 20, 2023
Windows 11 Help
|
2

If you are using Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system, you may have received Create Event popups when copying content to the Clipboard. I recently noticed the behavior while copying content in WordPress, the content management system that this blog uses.

When I copied the description of an article, Windows 11 would display the Create event popup on the screen. Leaving aside that the suggestion made no sense in the context, it is probably something that many Windows 11 users may not need and may want to turn off.

This guide offers step-by-step instructions that explain how to disable the create event popups on Windows 11 operating systems.

Create Event in Windows 11

create event

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature is powered by Windows 11's Suggested Actions feature. We reviewed it back in May 2022 when it first appeared in Developer Builds of the operating system.

The main idea behind Suggested Actions is to give users options when they copy certain content to the Windows Clipboard. The current iteration of the feature in stable builds of Windows 11 reacts to date, time and phone number copies.

To find out if the feature is enabled, type a date or phone number in a plain text editor and copy it. If it is enabled, you should get a Create Event or Call prompt by Windows.

The prompt displays icons of programs that may be used to create the event or make the call. Microsoft's own tools are highlighted, but third-party apps installed on the device may also be listed, albeit only after activation of the down arrow icon in the interface.

How to disable Create Event prompts in Windows 11

clipboard suggested actions

Windows 11's Suggested Actions feature is enabled by default. Windows 11 admins and users may turn it off, however. Here is how that is done:

  1. Open the Windows 11 Settings app, either by selecting Start > Settings, or through the keyboard shortcut Windows-I.
  2. Navigate to System > Clipboard in the Settings app.
  3. Suggested Actions is listed as an option on the page. Toggle it to Off to disable it.
  4. Tip: you may also disable Clipboard history and syncing, if you do not need these features.

The feature is turned off immediately. You may undo the change at any time by toggling the preference to On again.

Summary
Will soon launch
Article Name
Will soon launch
Description
Find out how to turn off Create Event prompts in Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system, which appear when copying content to the Clipboard.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

What happens when you disable all Windows Widgets Feed Interests?

Windows 11 Snap Assist could soon offer suggestions

How to change taskbar location in Windows 11?

How to fix The app you're trying to install isn't a Microsoft-verified app on Windows

Display the Downloads folder when you open File Explorer in Windows 11

How to set default apps in Windows 11

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. 45 RPM said on April 20, 2023 at 8:45 am
    Reply

    The insane amount of annoying, useless or worse junk in W11 can keep Martin in business for ever – there’s no end to “How to disable…” articles.

    Cut to the chase: do whatever it takes to never upgrade to W11.

  2. 45 RPM said on April 20, 2023 at 8:54 am
    Reply

    Also, Microsoft coercing the matter by discontinuing security updates for W10 is like a car company saying they will stop making replacement parts for your breaks or steering – you need to to buy our new POS car.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved