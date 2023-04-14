Find out who is calling with Live Caller ID on iPhone

Truecaller has announced a new feature that will help users find caller details easily. It works with Siri and locates the information needed. For now, the feature is only available for premium subscribers.

Some people might not feel comfortable when an unknown number calls as they don't know who is on the other side of the phone. Thanks to Trucaller's latest update, this won't be an issue anymore. The application already gives caller details if it is available on the database. Still, you can just ask Siri and eliminate the hassle of typing the number into the app.

Trucaller named its new feature "Live Caller ID." whenever an unknown calls you, you will say, "Hey Siri, search Truecaller," and your assistant will help you find who is calling. If it is a spam call, Truecaller will warn you beforehand. This will save you the hassle, as most people try to memorize the number and put it into the app to look for who is on the other end of the phone.

Available for premium users

The company decided to make it a premium feature and launched it for the people who pay a fee on a monthly basis. Right now, Truecaller has different subscription tiers, starting from $0.99 per individual through $4.99 per month.

However, Apple is not the biggest fan of third-party caller ID apps. Nakul Kabra, product director for iOS at Truecaller, told TechCrunch that the app has had a limited experience on the iPhone. "The current framework for identifying calls in Truecaller is limited to a finite set of numbers stored in directories in Apple's CallKit framework, chosen by Truecaller's spam algorithm. That means that other numbers not stored locally require manual search," Kabra added.

Users will also need to enable the Search Truecaller shortcut by tapping the Add to Siri option in the premium tab. Your phone will ask you if you want to allow Trucaller to search from the screenshots it captures.

On the other hand, Truecaller has been criticized and accused several times of gathering data without consent. However, the company never accepted these accusations.

