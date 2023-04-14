Find out who is calling with Live Caller ID on iPhone

Onur Demirkol
Apr 14, 2023
Apple
|
0

Truecaller has announced a new feature that will help users find caller details easily. It works with Siri and locates the information needed. For now, the feature is only available for premium subscribers.

Some people might not feel comfortable when an unknown number calls as they don't know who is on the other side of the phone. Thanks to Trucaller's latest update, this won't be an issue anymore. The application already gives caller details if it is available on the database. Still, you can just ask Siri and eliminate the hassle of typing the number into the app.

Trucaller named its new feature "Live Caller ID." whenever an unknown calls you, you will say, "Hey Siri, search Truecaller," and your assistant will help you find who is calling. If it is a spam call, Truecaller will warn you beforehand. This will save you the hassle, as most people try to memorize the number and put it into the app to look for who is on the other end of the phone.

Apple Live Caller ID Truecaller
Truecaller

Available for premium users

The company decided to make it a premium feature and launched it for the people who pay a fee on a monthly basis. Right now, Truecaller has different subscription tiers, starting from $0.99 per individual through $4.99 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Apple is not the biggest fan of third-party caller ID apps. Nakul Kabra, product director for iOS at Truecaller, told TechCrunch that the app has had a limited experience on the iPhone. "The current framework for identifying calls in Truecaller is limited to a finite set of numbers stored in directories in Apple's CallKit framework, chosen by Truecaller's spam algorithm. That means that other numbers not stored locally require manual search," Kabra added.

Users will also need to enable the Search Truecaller shortcut by tapping the Add to Siri option in the premium tab. Your phone will ask you if you want to allow Trucaller to search from the screenshots it captures.

On the other hand, Truecaller has been criticized and accused several times of gathering data without consent. However, the company never accepted these accusations.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple pay savings

Apple Card Savings: The ultimate way to save money

iOS 17 rumors: Interactive widgets are on the way

Apple gears up in recycling
Apple Face ID Metalens

Apple's new Face ID technology: What to expect in 2024
France's antitrust regulator to probe Apple's App Tracking Transparency policies

France's antitrust regulator to probe Apple's App Tracking Transparency policies

iOS 16.5 beta 2 is out: What's new?

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved