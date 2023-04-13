iOS 17 rumors: Interactive widgets are on the way

An anonymous source who has previously leaked correct information about upcoming iPhone features has said that Apple is now testing interactive widgets for the Home Screen and Today View, however it is still unknown whether or not this feature will be included in the final cut.

10. Active widgets are in testing, but not confirmed by any means. Active widgets will bring one-tap buttons, sliders and more making widgets dynamic. 11. CarKey improvements and more Car implementations into the Wallet app. — 941 (@analyst941) April 12, 2023

Interactive widgets are one of the hottest iOS 17 rumors

Widgets that can be interacted with on Apple's Home Screen and Today View appear to be under testing right now, according to rumors.

According to Apple's developer documentation, Home Screen widgets, which were introduced with iOS 14, presently offer extremely limited functionality. Apple claims that widgets only display static content and cannot handle user input like buttons or scroll bars. It's possible that battery life constraints are to blame for these restrictions. But it can change soon.

At the keynote presentation at WWDC 2023 on June 5, Apple is expected to reveal iOS 17, and the first beta version will likely be made available to developers later that day.

We anticipate releasing the first public beta in the month of July.

Other iOS 17 rumors: What to expect from Apple's next software update?

Apple is known for keeping its software updates under wraps until they are officially announced, but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from churning out speculations and leaks about what the next version of iOS might bring.

Here are some of the most convincing and intriguing rumors about iOS 17, which is expected to be released in the fall of 2023.

A redesigned home screen with widgets and an app library. Apple introduced widgets and app libraries in iOS 14, but they were limited to the leftmost screen and the last screen respectively. According to some reports, iOS 17 will allow users to place widgets anywhere on the home screen and access the app library from a swipe-up gesture. This would give users more flexibility and customization options for their home screen layout.

A new privacy dashboard and app tracking transparency. Privacy is a big focus for Apple, and iOS 17 will reportedly introduce a new privacy dashboard that will show users how apps are using their data and permissions. Users will also be able to toggle app tracking transparency on or off for each app, which will prevent apps from tracking their activity across other apps and websites without their consent.

An improved Siri with offline mode and third-party integration. Siri is one of the most popular features of iOS, but it still has room for improvement. According to some rumors, iOS 17 will enable Siri to work offline for some basic tasks, such as setting timers, alarms, reminders, and playing music. Additionally, Siri will be able to integrate with third-party apps more seamlessly, allowing users to perform actions like ordering food, booking rides, or sending messages without opening the apps.

A revamped Messages app with pinned conversations and reactions. Messages is another core app of iOS that might get a makeover in iOS 17. Some of the rumored features include pinned conversations that will stay at the top of the list, reactions that will let users express their emotions with emojis or stickers, and group chats that will support mentions and replies.

A dark mode for Safari and other system apps. Dark mode is a popular option for many users who prefer a darker theme for their devices. While iOS already supports dark mode for most apps, some system apps like Safari still don't have it. iOS 17 might change that by adding a dark mode option for Safari and other system apps that will match the system-wide theme.

These are some of the most credible and exciting rumors about iOS 17 that we have heard so far. Of course, nothing is confirmed until Apple officially unveils its next software update, which is likely to happen at its annual WWDC event in June 2023. Until then, we can only wait and speculate about what iOS 17 will offer.

