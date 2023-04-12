Apple's new beta installing method is now on macOS and watchOS

Apple decided to change how users and developers install beta software on macOS and watchOS. From now on, the new system will check if the user's Apple ID is a contributor to the Apple Developer Program or Apple Beta Software Program.

The company brought a new aspect by adding an Apple ID feature. With macOS Ventura 13.4 and watchOS 9.5, the feature has been expanded to Mac and Apple Watch. In the future, people won't be able to install betas in any other way, other than using an Apple ID that is registered to the Apple Developer Program or Apple Beta Software Program.

macOS Ventura 13.4 and watchOS 9.5 followed iOS 16.4

According to a report from 9to5Mac, macOS and watchOS ask for a valid Apple ID participating in the Apple Developer Program or the Apple Beta Software Program. The system checks if the account is registered in the public beta program. If the Apple ID matches, then the user will be able to download the beta software.

"Beginning with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings. This new option will be automatically enabled on devices already enrolled in the program that update to the latest beta release," the company added. "Your iPhone or iPad must be signed in with the same Apple ID you used to enroll in the Apple Developer Program in order to see this option in Settings. In future iOS and iPadOS releases, this new setting will be the way to enable developer betas, and configuration profiles will no longer grant access."

Before this change, anyone with a beta profile could download and install betas of macOS, iOS, and watchOS. This change also means that regular users won't be able to install developer betas like other developers. However, they will still have access to public beta software.

With iOS 16.4, Apple announced a new system that required users to have a valid developer account to get early access to the beta.

