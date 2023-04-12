iOS 16.5 beta 2 is out: What's new?

Registered developers can now access the second beta version of iOS 16.5. This latest release follows the initial iOS 16.5 beta, which arrived just two weeks ago and brought a handful of minor updates. Below, we have all the details on what to expect from this latest version.

ADVERTISEMENT

New features of iOS 16.5 beta 2

For registered developer beta testers, iOS 16.5 beta 2 will be accessible starting today. Within the next hour, users can install the update by navigating to the Settings app, selecting General, and then choosing Software Update. The build number for today's release is 20F5039e.

With the focus gradually shifting towards iOS 17, set to be unveiled at WWDC in a couple of months, iOS 16.5 doesn't offer any significant updates. However, the latest version does bring new screen recording commands to Siri, enabling users to initiate or terminate screen recording using the virtual assistant. Additionally, the update introduces a dedicated Sports tab in the Apple News app, a feature that has long been in demand among sports enthusiasts.

Furthermore, iOS 16.5's underlying code hints at Apple's ongoing efforts to develop a new quad-box picture-in-picture capability for the TV app, tailored for streaming multiple sporting events simultaneously. At present, Apple provides live sports options like MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball. The new quad-box picture-in-picture feature for sports would bring Apple's offering on par with other streaming TV services, delivering a more immersive viewing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to try out iOS 16.5 beta 2?

To update your iPhone to iOS 16.5 beta 2, provided that you have registered for the iOS 16 developer beta program, follow the steps outlined below:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Navigate to the General section.

Tap on Software Update.

Wait for a few seconds for the page to refresh.

The update should appear on the page.

Select Download and Install.

Read and agree to the Terms of Service.

Ensure that your iPhone is connected to a power source throughout the download and installation process.

Your iPhone will now be updated to iOS 16.5 beta 2.

It's important to note that as of version 16.4, beta profiles are no longer compatible with iOS and iPadOS beta updates. Therefore, ensure that your Apple ID is subscribed to Apple's Developer Program if you wish to access iOS beta updates on the day of release. Another option is to join the public beta program, which is free and provides prerelease updates a day or so after the developer beta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement