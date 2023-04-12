iOS 16.5 beta 2 is out: What's new?

Kerem Gülen
Apr 12, 2023
Updated • Apr 12, 2023
Apple
|
0

Registered developers can now access the second beta version of iOS 16.5. This latest release follows the initial iOS 16.5 beta, which arrived just two weeks ago and brought a handful of minor updates. Below, we have all the details on what to expect from this latest version.

New features of iOS 16.5 beta 2

For registered developer beta testers, iOS 16.5 beta 2 will be accessible starting today. Within the next hour, users can install the update by navigating to the Settings app, selecting General, and then choosing Software Update. The build number for today's release is 20F5039e.

With the focus gradually shifting towards iOS 17, set to be unveiled at WWDC in a couple of months, iOS 16.5 doesn't offer any significant updates. However, the latest version does bring new screen recording commands to Siri, enabling users to initiate or terminate screen recording using the virtual assistant. Additionally, the update introduces a dedicated Sports tab in the Apple News app, a feature that has long been in demand among sports enthusiasts.

Apple iPhone

Furthermore, iOS 16.5's underlying code hints at Apple's ongoing efforts to develop a new quad-box picture-in-picture capability for the TV app, tailored for streaming multiple sporting events simultaneously. At present, Apple provides live sports options like MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball. The new quad-box picture-in-picture feature for sports would bring Apple's offering on par with other streaming TV services, delivering a more immersive viewing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to try out iOS 16.5 beta 2?

To update your iPhone to iOS 16.5 beta 2, provided that you have registered for the iOS 16 developer beta program, follow the steps outlined below:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  • Navigate to the General section.
  • Tap on Software Update.
  • Wait for a few seconds for the page to refresh.
  • The update should appear on the page.
  • Select Download and Install.
  • Read and agree to the Terms of Service.
  • Ensure that your iPhone is connected to a power source throughout the download and installation process.
  • Your iPhone will now be updated to iOS 16.5 beta 2.

It's important to note that as of version 16.4, beta profiles are no longer compatible with iOS and iPadOS beta updates. Therefore, ensure that your Apple ID is subscribed to Apple's Developer Program if you wish to access iOS beta updates on the day of release. Another option is to join the public beta program, which is free and provides prerelease updates a day or so after the developer beta.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple beta install macOS and watchOS

Apple's new beta installing method is now on macOS and watchOS
Pegasus-like spyware Reign was used in targeted iPhone attacks

Pegasus-like spyware Reign was used in targeted iPhone attacks

Former Apple VP Katie Cotton dies at 59
Apple hit hardest by decline in personal computer shipments in Q1

Apple hit hardest by decline in personal computer shipments in Q1
Apple releases macOS 11.7.6, macOS 12.6.5 and iOS 15.7.5 to fix 0-day issues

Apple releases macOS 11.7.6, macOS 12.6.5 and iOS 15.7.5 to fix 0-day issues
Apple unionization

Apple in hot water: Meetings held to prevent unionization

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved