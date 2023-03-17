Next stop: ChatGPT Plus reaches target country

OpenAI revealed GPT-4 and made it available through ChatGPT Plus. Now, the company launched the service in one of the target countries.
OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT Plus is now available in India, and users will be able to test the newly released GPT-4 LLM by paying a monthly fee.

Millions of people use ChatGPT, and sometimes it reaches its capacity and becomes unavailable. However, the ChatGPT Plus option solves the matter, as well as offering the latest GPT-4 LLM, which launched a couple of days ago. From now on, people in India can also try the new LLM and use the chatbot with very few issues.

GPT-4 can prevent malicious prompts while making human-like approaches. Unlike the previous model, OpenAI has moved away from a text-only chatbot to a better version with the ability to give you all the details of an image you upload. However, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman thinks it is still flawed and limited. Altman wanted people to lower their expectations before launch, but the new product still mesmerized many.

The free version has some restrictions and is not as stable as Plus. It is still an option, but people who use the technology for daily work mainly prefer paying a $20 monthly fee to dodge any outages, especially during peak hours.

OpenAI gives priority to Plus members to access new features and improvements. It also lets clients use the chatbot even during peak hours. At first, OpenAI started a waitlist for ChatGPT Plus but reversed its decision in no time. It is now available to all users, and the company makes more money off of it.

Beyond ChatGPT Plus, GPT-4 is freely available on Microsoft's Bing. Users who want to test its capabilities can use Bing without paying any fees.

Recently, the company announced that it has open-sourced OpenAI Evals, teaming up with potential developers to improve the language model. OpenAI doesn't give any fees to contributors, but it plans to grant GPT-4 access to those who contribute "high-quality" benchmarks. Visit the official GitHub page to get more information!

