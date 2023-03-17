TikTok has long been known for its algorithm-driven content recommendations, which have helped make the app such a popular destination for users seeking bite-sized entertainment. However, many users have also reported feeling trapped in 'echo chambers' of content, where they see the same types of videos over and over again. In response, TikTok has developed a new feature that aims to address this issue by giving users more control over the content they see on their For You page.

ADVERTISEMENT

The refresh button, which has been in testing since February, allows users to reset their content recommendations to their original state, as if they had just created their TikTok account. This feature effectively wipes the slate clean, allowing users to start fresh and receive new recommendations based on their updated preferences and interactions. By giving users the ability to update their feeds whenever they desire, TikTok hopes to make the app more dynamic and engaging for its user base.

The rollout of this feature is a significant step for TikTok, which has faced criticism in the past for its opaque algorithm and lack of user control over content recommendations. By introducing the refresh button, TikTok is demonstrating a commitment to providing a more personalized and responsive user experience. As the feature is rolled out globally over the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how users respond and whether it helps to diversify and enrich their TikTok experience.

TikTok's recommendations system is a closely guarded algorithm that takes into account user actions such as watch time, comments, and likes to suggest relevant content. According to TikTok, users may wish to refresh their feed if they lose interest in the types of videos the app is presenting or if they believe they are being shown too much of the same type of content. Additionally, TikTok users frequently discuss 'training' the algorithm to influence the kinds of videos they are presented with, and the refresh feature could accelerate this process or provide users with a more direct method of altering their content stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Gen Z still prefers TikTok for news

TikTok toxicity

The reset button feature also aims to address a common problem with TikTok's For You page: it can be too efficient in recommending related content, leading to users being overwhelmed with excessive repetition. While these 'rabbit holes' are generally frustrating, they can also pose risks, depending on the subject matter. In a 2021 investigation conducted by The Wall Street Journal, for instance, teenage users were inundated with videos related to weight loss and eating disorders on TikTok. Shortly before the article was published, TikTok stated that it was developing measures to prevent excessively repetitive content patterns from occurring.

While the new feature does not provide users with complete control over their For You page, it is a step in the right direction. Users may find it helpful to have a shuffle button that allows them to switch up their content stream when it becomes too predictable, uninteresting, or irrelevant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cosmetic changes may not matter at this stage

TikTok has faced significant controversy in recent years, particularly from the US government and other countries' governments, which have raised concerns about data privacy and national security risks associated with the app's Chinese ownership. In light of these concerns, many are questioning whether cosmetic changes to the app will make any meaningful difference.

On the one hand, some argue that any efforts by TikTok to improve its platform's user experience could help the company regain trust with its users and governments around the world. By addressing issues such as repetitive content and giving users more control over their feeds, TikTok may be able to demonstrate that it takes users' concerns seriously and is willing to make changes to address them.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, others argue that cosmetic changes alone are unlikely to satisfy governments' demands for greater transparency and oversight. Without more significant changes to the app's ownership structure or data privacy policies, it may be difficult for TikTok to overcome the reputational damage it has incurred.

Ultimately, whether cosmetic changes will matter for TikTok's future success and public perception remains to be seen. While they may help the company improve the user experience and rebuild trust with users, they are unlikely to fully address the underlying concerns that have led to government scrutiny of the app. As such, it may be necessary for TikTok to undertake more substantive changes to its business model and practices to fully overcome the controversies it has faced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement