TCL just announced a paper-like tablet and new phones

TCL announced its new lineup at Mobile World Congress 2023, including new smartphones and a paper-like tablet.

TCL offers cheaper smartphones worldwide and has a decent amount of customer base. The company attended MWC to showcase its lineup for 2023. Moreover, it has also shared a press release that gives detailed information on each and every product. Apart from smartphones, a couple more devices were shown at the event. Most of them will be available in June, May, or later this year.

"Our customers are at the heart of all we do. We listen to feedback, and as a result have introduced major performance and display upgrades with TCL NXTURBO and TCL NXTPAPER 2.0. These upgrades mean devices like TCL NXTPAPER 11 and the new TCL 40 Series smartphones are market leading while supporting our goal of democratizing technology. Plus, with the support of our strong carrier partnerships, they also help us to deliver on our mission of providing 5G for everyone.” said Aaron Zhang, Chief Executive Officer at TCL Communication.

TCL 40 XE 5G

TCL 40 XE 5G is the cheapest model of the TCL 40 X family. It boasts a Dimensity 700 processor, 4 GB RAM, and a 64 GB storage unit. You could also expand your storage unit using an external microSD. Its main camera has a 13 MP sensor joined by a 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro lenses. An 8 MP front camera welcomes you for selfies, which is reasonable for a $169 smartphone. The XE model has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Lastly, it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which is, again, reasonable for a low-end phone.

TCL 40 X 5G

TCL 40 X 5G model is a slightly better version of XE. It is fairly better than XE, especially regarding the camera. Unlike the low-end model, TCL 40 X 5G offers a 50 MP main sensor with a 2MP depth and 2 MP macro lenses. The front camera is the same as XE, 8 MP. Its specs are also the same, Dimensity 700 processor, 4 GB RAM, and a 64 GB storage unit is offered under the hood. TCL40 X 5G's battery is also 5,000 mAh and is expected to hit the shelves at $199.

TCL 40 XL

Unlike the top two models, TCL also offers the 40 XL model as a 4G alternative which is cheaper than X and XE. TCL 40 XL comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display, including the NXTVISION technology. It has the same camera setup as TCL 40 X 5G with a 50 MP main sensor. Despite sharing the same battery with the other two, TCL 40 Xl is powered by a MediaTek G37 processor paired with 4 GB of ram and 64 GB of storage priced at $149.

TCL 406

TCL 406 is the cheapest smartphone on the lineup. TCL says, "you can enjoy listening to your favorite tracks for longer thanks to its huge 5000mAh 2-day charge battery." It also offers NXTVISION boosted 6.6-inch HD+ display just like others. The entry-level phone comes with a 14 MP main camera. It is very affordable, priced at $119, and looks like a decent choice for entry-level users. It is available in Europe but will hit other markets later this year.

TCL NXTURBO

NXTURBO is TCL's new display-enhancing software. According to the company, it "improves GPU performance by 30% whilst reducing power consumption by up to 17%. Increased graphics processing algorithms make scrolling slicker, and for those looking for gaming power, TCL NXTURBO helps ensure full frame and a more realistic in-game experience." The latest 40 series devices use the technology, and it offers lag-free streaming and doesn't hurt your battery. TCL also said this feature would come to selected smartphones later this year.

TCL NXTPAPER 11

NXTPAPER 11 is TCL's latest Android tablet that comes with a 2000x1200 resolution and a 11-inch IPS LCD display. The display also uses TCL's new NXTPAPER 2.0 technology, which offers up to 150% more brightness than the previous one. NXTPAPER 2.0’s automatic light sensor now adjusts color temperature based on the environment and time, delivering an even more comfortable viewing and reading experience. It uses an 8-core MediaTek Helio P60T processor, but the RAM and storage informations haven't been revealed. It has a giant 8,000 mAh battery and reverse charging, meaning whether it’s work or play, nothing interrupts your flow. It starts from $249 and will be available in Europe in May 2023.

TCL TAB 11

TCL TAB 11 is a more "modest choice." It only weighs 462 grams and has a 6.9mm design. It uses NXTVISION display and quad speakers, offered with LTE and non-LTE models. TCL TAB 11 comes with a 11-inch 2K display with a 5:3 aspect ratio. Thanks to the NXTVISION technology, it protects your eyes with a blue light reduction feature. The non-LTE (WiFi) option is priced at $179, and the LTE version retails at $209. Both models have 4 GB of ram and 128 GB of internal storage.

TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo earphones

The last TCL product on the list is the MOVEAUDIO Neo earphones. It has a noise-canceling feature and can be paired with any Bluetooth device. "Delivering 25dB of bass-boosted sound and four EQ modes for crystal clarity, TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo helps you experience sound how it was made to be heard." It is priced at $49 and is available to purchase.

