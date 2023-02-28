VR's big moment at MWC: A look at the best tech

The much-awaited Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 is currently underway, drawing in technology aficionados from various corners of the globe who are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the latest and most sophisticated developments in the realm of virtual reality (VR).

This year's edition of the event promises to feature some of the most pioneering and revolutionary VR experiences that have ever been showcased, with a special emphasis placed on the integration of 5G technology.

We will present an overview of some of the most thrilling and captivating VR products and experiences that have been unveiled at the conference, thereby offering readers a sneak peek into the future of immersive technology.

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition

Xiaomi has made an impressive impact at the ongoing MWC, thanks to the launch of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 series phones, alongside their latest technological marvel: the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass.

ADVERTISEMENT

These smart glasses have been designed to function wirelessly and can be connected to a user's smartphone or other devices for an immersive augmented reality (AR) experience without the need for any bulky wires or dongles. Although the AR glasses don't have built-in storage, they can be effortlessly linked to a compatible device to enable optimal functionality.

SK Telecom's UAM simulator

Visitors to SK Telecom's booth at the MWC 2023 are being treated to a tantalizing look at the future of mobility. The South Korean telecommunications giant is using a combination of top-end technology and immersive experiences to demonstrate the potential of the metaverse. One of the most awe-inspiring examples of this is the virtual aircraft on display, which showcases the company's commitment to innovation and vision for the future of mobility.

While the virtual aircraft is not SK Telecom's primary objective, it serves as a remarkable representation of what can be achieved in the metaverse. The company's immersive experience is focused on UAM (Urban Air Mobility) and future mobility services. Visitors can engage with a life-sized UAM aircraft simulator and reservation & ticketing service on the integrated mobility platform called TMAP. This allows them to experience first-hand the innovative future of mobility.

ADVERTISEMENT

HTC Vive presented multiple VR projects

At the MWC in Barcelona, HTC Vive unveiled their latest innovation: VIVERSE for Business.

The company, a frontrunner in the realm of virtual reality (VR) products and platforms, created this solution to aid businesses in fully utilizing the power of immersive technology.

VIVERSE for Business

HTC Vive, the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) products and platforms, has recently launched an exciting new product: the VIVE XR Elite MR face gasket. This innovative face gasket is specifically designed to enhance the immersive and intuitive qualities of mixed reality (MR) experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the VIVE XR Elite MR face gasket, users are able to seamlessly blend their surroundings with virtual overlays, creating a truly elevated mixed reality experience. This new product prioritizes user comfort and simplifies XR tasks, as it enables users to maintain situational awareness and easily utilize real-world equipment.

The VIVE XR Elite MR face gasket is set to be available for purchase in Q2 on vive.com, and is expected to be a game changer for the mixed reality industry.

VIVE Mars CamTrack

At the MWC in Barcelona, HTC Vive is showcasing its VIVE Mars CamTrack camera tracking solution, which offers a budget-friendly and user-friendly virtual production solution. Visitors to the booth can experience virtual scenes from VIVERSE and VIVE Originals - BEATDAY, demonstrating the versatility and power of the VIVE Mars CamTrack in professional virtual production shoots.

Additionally, HTC Vive has announced a special offer for European and North American users. With the purchase of both VIVE Mars CamTrack and Aximmetry Broadcast DE Edition, users can save 10% on the complete solution for achieving professional-level virtual production capabilities. This offer presents a cost-effective option for those looking to explore virtual production and take their content creation to the next level.

TCL’s offerings

At the MWC 2023, TCL is showcasing three alluring options that would fascinate tech enthusiasts who crave immersive experiences. First up is the NXTWEAR glasses, which connect to a PC via a USB-C port and transform into a colossal screen with head tracking capabilities, capable of exhibiting a multi-monitor system virtually, up to 10 monitors. These glasses, which are featherweight and compact, necessitate a USB-C connection to operate alongside a Windows computer.

Next in line is the RayNeo X2, an augmented reality model that has evolved over time and now comes with a ring that enhances navigation. The most distinctive feature of this model is its color display, which stands out in comparison to the conventional white or green monocolor of most AR options available on the market.

ZTE Nubia Vision Glass

ZTE Nubia Vision Glass has caught attention at MWC 2023 with their peculiar AR glasses. Weighing only 79 grams, the glasses provide a 120-inch panel-like experience through real-time image projection from a connected smartphone. The glasses boast Micro-OLED screens with 3,500 PPI and a 1080P binocular HD resolution, along with dual omnidirectional speakers that have a sampling frequency of over 44.1 kHz and a bit depth of over 16 bits. They even come with a visor for sunny days and can be regulated for myopia or astigmatism. ZTE claims that the glasses are designed for gaming and to expand the screen at work.

Oppo Air Glass 2

Oppo has unveiled its augmented reality glasses at this year's MWC, the Oppo Air Glass 2. These glasses project additional information onto the glass just like regular glasses. They come in a lightweight design weighing only 38 grams, with micro projectors and a notable viewing area that can be quite inconspicuous. What's unique about these glasses is that they can be prescribed with ease, as Oppo has announced, and visitors to their booth were even able to try them on with their own prescription. The Oppo Air Glass 2 not only functions as a teleprompter and music player but also allows users to make phone calls and real-time translations of other languages. Furthermore, the glasses offer location-based navigation and speech-to-text for the hearing-impaired, among many other smart experiences.

Lenovo Glasses T1 and ThinkReality

Lenovo has also made its presence felt at MWC by showcasing its own product - the Lenovo T1. By connecting it to a computer, users can enjoy a private viewing experience on its two micro-OLED screens with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It provides a cinematic experience, as if watching on a big screen, or an extended virtual environment experience. The Lenovo ThinkReality offers an immersive experience, featuring 6 degrees of movement and control support with spatial positioning.

Samsung Electronics' future XR ambitions

At this year's MWC in Barcelona, the head of Samsung's smartphone business, Roh Tae-moon, discussed the company's progress in a conversation with mobile carrier SK Telecom's CEO Ryu Young-sang. Tae-moon reaffirmed that Samsung remains competitive in the global market, stating this during the company's Unpacked event on Feb. 1 while standing alongside executives from Qualcomm and Google to announce their partnership.

Tae-moon provided additional details on Samsung's progress, indicating the company is still in the race with global partners:

"We are developing prototyping technology for XR devices. [The devices] will be introduced once they are more complete and ready to enter the market," Roh stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement