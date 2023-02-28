Are Lenovo's new laptops worth the investment?

Apart from its smartphones and tablets, Lenovo's most famous products have always been ThinkPads and IdeaPads, and they showcased some of the upcoming models of 2023 at the Mobile World Congress.

The company has introduced multiple models for 2023 and gave information beforehand in a press release. There are important hardware updates and refreshes on both lineups, but most importantly, Lenovo has improved the sustainability of one of its models. The company has produced a new plant-based laptop shell and plastic-free biodegradable packaging. Lenovo's aim is to lessen the environmental outcomes when a laptop is purchased.

Brand new plant-based cover for ThinkPad Z series

The most interesting news is surely the Flax Fiber Cover which is launching as an optional extra for the new ThinkPad Z13. ThinkPad Z13's outer shell will be made of woven strands of Flax Fiber. It is obtained from the stem of the flaxseed plant and will cover the PC's outer shell, but it will still be connected to a metal top cover, even though the cover is 75% recycled aluminum. In today's world, we have many plant-based products. For environmental purposes, Lenovo has brought it to one of its technological devices, which could be a game-changer for the future. ThinkPad Z12 Gen 2 with Flax cover can be seen below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Z13 comes with a new AMD Ryzen 7000 processor and Radeon 700m series mobile graphics. However, Lenovo hasn't specified the exact CPU specs for the PC. It supports up to 64GB of dual-channel LPDRR5x memory, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, and a 13.3-inch screen with a 2.8K OLED display.

E14 and E16

The company continued its innovative design, performance, and user experience solutions. While ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 grabbed all the attention with its plant-based cover and new haptic touchpad to produce comfortable and accurate input. However, X13 Yoga Gen 4, E14, and E16 were also brought to the exhibition area. The E14 and E16 aim for small and medium businesses to be in their laptop portfolio with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a larger touchpad. You can pick up either a 13th-gen Intel Core or an AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor, up to 40GB of DDR4 RAM as well as SSD storage of up to 2TB. E14 will have 300 nits brightness, while its superior, E16, boasts up to 400 nits.

X13/X13 Yoga Gen 4

The main goal of the X13 series is to offer both hybrid work and mobility for professionals. The X13 models have been redesigned with narrow bezels, featuring Dolby audio speakers and a 5MP camera. They could be configured up to 13.3-inc 2.8K OLEC display with Dolby Vision technology. You could either pick a 13th generation Intel Core CPU (with Intel vPro or Iris Xe Integrated Graphics) or an AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors (with AMD Radeon 700M Series Graphics). They have a 360-degree display that eases mobility and remote work.

ThinkPad L, T, and E Series

ThinkPad L, T, and E series are for professionals who need more computer power, as Lenovo offers better hardware options. All models can be configured with the 2.8K OLED display option, also offered for other laptops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thinkcentre TIO

Apart from that, Lenovo has also showcased its ThinkCentre TIO monitor, available in 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch sizes. It offers an improved VoIP audio/visual experience via an upgraded 1080p webcam, microphone, and two user-facing speakers. It comes with a 3-side borderless, sRGB FHD display and a natural low blue light technology for eye comfort. It has one HDMI 1.4 port, one DP 1.4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, and one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-B port for connectivity.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i and Slim 3 Chromebook

On the other hand, two new IdeaPads have also joined the rest. The Duet 3i model delivers dual functionality in a sleek package and is the most portable device in the lineup. Lenovo says it is "Perfect for students and multitaskers needing a versatile and portable device to carry and work in any location," thanks to its lightweight. It also has a 2k touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3 and 400 nits brightness. The upgraded 5MP front camera and 8MP rear webcam offer sharper clarity supported by Dolby Audio to give an all-around enhanced experience. The new CPU, N200, comes from Intel, and it features a four-core, four-thread processor with a boost clock of up to 3.7GHz

Lastly, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has a new battery spanning up to 13.5 hours and WiFi-6 connectivity. It has speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio, a Type-C port, and an FHD webcam option with a physical shutter. It offers three screen options, with the top one including a Full HD display with an IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage and 300 nits of brightness. As an alternative, Lenovo also revealed another Full HD model with a TN panel and 250 nits brightness. The cheapest one offers a 1,366x768 resolution. Slim 3 Chromebook is configurable, and you can go up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage with a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor. The base model is expected to start from $340 once it hits the shelves in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Lenovo had already showcased its "rollable laptop" at the event. However, we don't have much information as of now, it is still a prototype.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement