Apple recently released the iOS 16.3 update. In the past, this was usually followed by the beta release of the next update within a day or two. Users were expecting the beta iOS 16.4 released to happen by Wednesday this week; however, there has been no release date announced.

When Do Beta Releases Happen?

Apple has usually reserved Tuesdays for beta releases; however, there have been releases on Mondays and Wednesdays as well. The time of release is mostly 10am Pacific time. Since the time has lapsed for this week’s release, users are now expecting the iOS 16.4 beta release to happen by February 7th.

Possible Features of iOS 16.4

While iOS 16.3 focused on security keys and bug fixes, iOS 16.4 promises more features. Here are a few things you can expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Emoji Pack: Apple has not added the Unicode 15 emoji yet. This includes exciting emojis such as black bird, pink heart, jellyfish, goose, ginger, moose, and more. This is expected with the iOS 16.4 beta release.

Apple Music: Apple has been working on a revamped classical music experience for a while. Users were expecting a dedicated app in 2022. Since that didn’t happen, this could come with the iOS 16.4 beta.

Push Notifications: Apple users are still waiting for web-based notifications from sites on their iPad and iPhone, just like they receive on their Macs.

Pay Later: With the new Apple Pay Later feature, users can now split their payments in four EMIs that can be paid over six weeks. All this with no added interest. This feature will be built into the Wallet app and will be similar to the PayPal buy now pay later feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Card Savings Account: Apple will now allow all Apple Card users to open a savings account with Goldman Sachs. They can save money in this account and receive high yields.

When is iOS 16.4 Beta Released?

Users are expecting the beta release for iOS 16.4 to happen by February 7th now. Even if this happens, the initial beta release will be limited to developers. Apple will provide public access to the beta version a week after that. So 14th February should be the date when users get access to the beta version. The iOS 16.4 rollout should happen anything around the second or third week of March or even early April. Watch this space for more updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement