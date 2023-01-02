It doesn’t look like Windows 11 is much faster than Windows 10

The general crappiness of Windows updates is so well-known these days that it has become a bit of a cliched meme. They often don’t work and sometimes even harm device performance. It is understandable then why many people try to avoid Windows updates but it seems even more so now, with new findings showing that updating from Windows 10 to Windows 11 won’t really offer much a speed upgrade.

According to tests carried out by the team at PC World, you won’t actually miss out on much of a performance upgrade if you stick with Windows 10 over Windows 11. The short answer given in the video explaining the benchmarking tests and the results is that it doesn’t really matter whether you upgrade or not. This isn’t to say that performance is exactly on both operating systems, just that the differences aren’t large enough for it to make a real difference.

The tests were run on machines carrying the attest generation of the Intel I9 hybrid design processors, 32GB Ram, and the same 2TB hard drives, with one machine running the latest version of Windows 11 and the other running the latest version of Windows 10.

The tests looked at performance across a variety of tasks such as image and video editing, basic productivity tasks. Web browsing on Chrome, and gaming. According to the tests there were times when Windows 11 did show better performance than Windows 10 but there were other times when Windows 10 came out on top. Interestingly, Windows 10 actually won on all of the Microsoft 365 apps and programs apart from Powerpoint. Overall, though, the results did not have much at all between them, which leads to the conclusion that there really isn’t much of a performance differential between Windows 10 and Windows 11. You can check out the results of the test in full on this video.

It looks then, just like when Windows 11 first launched, there still isn’t a performance-based reason to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11. There may be other reasons for you to upgrade such as wanting some of the new features coming to Windows 11 seeing as Windows 10 no longer gets new features, or maybe your pc needs drivers that are only available or fully optimized on Windows 11. However, following these tests there is no definitive reason to upgrade if you are solely looking to get the best performance out of your machine.

