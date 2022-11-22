Windows 10 version 22H2 is ready for broad deployment

Windows 10 version 22H2, which Microsoft released just last month, has already been designated for broad deployment by the company. The latest feature update for Windows 10 was released on October 18, 2022 to the public.

The fact that Microsoft did not reveal the changes and improvements that it implemented in Windows 10 version 22H2 made it a peculiar update. Microsoft revealed next to nothing about the update, leaving users and administrators hanging in the air regarding the feature update's changes.

The rollout of the Windows 10 version 22H2 feature update appears to have progressed well, as it has reached the final stage a month after its initial release. "The Windows 10, version 22H2 feature update is entering its final rollout phase and is now designated for broad deployment", the company says in a Windows 10 Health Dashboard update.

Broad deployment makes the update available for all eligible Windows 10 devices, provided that they are not affected by safeguard holds or configured to defer updates. Administrators need to open the Windows Update settings and activate the check for updates button on the page to run a check for the update. It should be returned at this point with a download and install option.

Windows 10 devices with versions 20H2 or later installed will have a fast update experience according to Microsoft. The feature update should install like a cumulative update for the operating system for the most part.

The broad deployment designation comes a month before Windows 10 version 21H1's end of support date. The operating system won't receive updates anymore after next month's Patch Tuesday on December 13, 2022; this leaves two support versions of Windows 10. Last year's Windows 10 version 21H1 release, which is good for another seven months of updates before it reaches end of support on June 13, 2023, and last month's Windows 10 version 22H2 release. The latter reaches end of support on May 14, 2024.

Microsoft may enforce updates on Windows devices that run versions of the operating system that it does not support anymore. The next feature update release for Windows 10 is expected at the end of 2023, likely in October. Considering that it will be released for 2 years, it could very well be the last major release for Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system.

