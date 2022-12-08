Microsoft Edge 109 last version to support Windows 7 and 8.1

Microsoft released a new development build of its Microsoft Edge web browser this week that makes a number of changes to the browser. Included in the changelog is the information that Microsoft Edge 110 (Stable) won't run anymore on devices running Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1

microsoft edge 110

"Starting with Chromium 110, Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 will no longer be supported", Microsoft says in the release notes. Microsoft follows Google's end of support timeline for the operating systems. Windows 7 and 8.1 will reach end of support on January 10, 20232. The first Patch Tuesday of the year 2023 is also the last for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1. Chromium support ends in January 2023, and so will support for Google Chrome for these operating systems.

Google started to display notifications in Chrome on Windows 7 and 8.1 devices that suggest an upgrade to Windows 10 or newer.

Windows 7 and 8.1 users who run Microsoft Edge won't be able to upgrade to the new version 110 of the browser when it is released to the Stable channel. Older versions of Microsoft Edge continue to work on Windows 7 and 8.1 devices, but these will become less secure and likely also less stable with every new release of the browser.

Not all browser makers have revealed regarding end of support of their browsers for Windows 7 and 8.1. Most browsers based on Chromium will likely follow the end of support timeline of the project; this would mean that newer versions of these web browsers won't run anymore on Windows 7 or 8.1 devices after January 2023.

Mozilla, maker of Firefox, has not announced its plans regarding end of support yet. Mozilla discussed the option to extend support until August 2023 when the next major Firefox ESR version is released.

Users who plan to stay on Windows 7 or 8.1 face tough decisions. While it is possible to get some security issues fixed, courtesy of security company 0Patch, it is clear already that some issues won't be fixed. Most browsers will stop working in 2023 as well and there is the chance that some sites will refuse access as well.

Now You: what do you plan to do, if you are still running devices with Windows 7 or 8.1?

Comments

  1. Htet Gyi said on December 8, 2022 at 11:36 am
    ????????????? ????????????

    1. Ujit Joa said on December 8, 2022 at 12:38 pm
      !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  2. userpasspass said on December 8, 2022 at 1:06 pm
    Who gives a damn about this garbage browser ?

  3. Inception said on December 8, 2022 at 1:39 pm
    My strategy has already been thought out. While still running Windows 7 with GPU passthrough, EndeavourOS runs inside VMware and may be used with any browser in Unity Mode.

  4. Ehankro said on December 8, 2022 at 2:48 pm
    If you want surf internet with windows 7 after January 2023 then you need remove microsoft edge (based on chrome) because those browsers show huge bugs and exploits, and the updates happen frequently.

