How to restore the Forward button in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge users who have updated the browser to the latest version, Edge 108 Stable, may have noticed that Microsoft seemingly removed the Forward button from the browser's toolbar.

The interface displays Reload and Back buttons only on the left side of the browser's address bar. The Forward button is not gone for good though, as Microsoft Edge hides it automatically if it can't be activated.

While it is always possible to use the keyboard shortcut Alt-RightArrow to go forward in Edge, some users may prefer to restore the dedicated forward button permanently to the toolbar.

Microsoft made no announcement regarding the Forward button change in Edge. The official changelog does not list the removal, and it is up to the individual to figure out a way to restore the classic behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forward enables users to reload pages after they have used the back button. Activation of back loads the previous page open in the tab, and activation of forward, the page that was open prior to activating back.

Restoring the Forward button in Edge

Microsoft Edge displays the Forward button if it can be activated. If it can't be activated, because the user did not go back in the tab, then it is not displayed.

Edge users may restore the classic functionality by making a change in the settings of the web browser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Load edge://settings/appearance in the Edge address bar. Scroll down until you come to the "select which buttons to show on the toolbar" section. Locate Forward button in the listing. Switch its state from "Show automatically" to "always show"

Edge adds the forward button to the toolbar immediately upon selection.

Closing Words

Hiding the forward button when it can't be activated and displaying it when it can be activated may appeal to some users of the browser. The same argument can be made for the back button as well. Why display it when it can't be used? In fact, many buttons could be removed from Edge in this case. Hiding and restoring buttons depending on certain states may confuse some users and it may result in miss-clicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now You: do you make use of back and forward buttons in your browser of choice? (via Neowin)

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name How to restore the Forward button in Microsoft Edge Description Find out how to restore the dedicated Forward button in the Microsoft Edge web browser permanently, so that it is always displayed. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement