How to restore the Forward button in Microsoft Edge

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 12, 2022
Microsoft Edge
|
3

Microsoft Edge users who have updated the browser to the latest version, Edge 108 Stable, may have noticed that Microsoft seemingly removed the Forward button from the browser's toolbar.

microsoft edge missing forward button
Microsoft Edge forward button missing

The interface displays Reload and Back buttons only on the left side of the browser's address bar. The Forward button is not gone for good though, as Microsoft Edge hides it automatically if it can't be activated.

While it is always possible to use the keyboard shortcut Alt-RightArrow to go forward in Edge, some users may prefer to restore the dedicated forward button permanently to the toolbar.

Microsoft made no announcement regarding the Forward button change in Edge. The official changelog does not list the removal, and it is up to the individual to figure out a way to restore the classic behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forward enables users to reload pages after they have used the back button. Activation of back loads the previous page open in the tab, and activation of forward, the page that was open prior to activating back.

Restoring the Forward button in Edge

microsoft edge forward button

Microsoft Edge displays the Forward button if it can be activated. If it can't be activated, because the user did not go back in the tab, then it is not displayed.

Edge users may restore the classic functionality by making a change in the settings of the web browser.

  1. Load edge://settings/appearance in the Edge address bar.
  2. Scroll down until you come to the "select which buttons to show on the toolbar" section.
  3. Locate Forward button in the listing.
  4. Switch its state from "Show automatically" to "always show"

Edge adds the forward button to the toolbar immediately upon selection.

Closing Words

Hiding the forward button when it can't be activated and displaying it when it can be activated may appeal to some users of the browser. The same argument can be made for the back button as well. Why display it when it can't be used? In fact, many buttons could be removed from Edge in this case. Hiding and restoring buttons depending on certain states may confuse some users and it may result in miss-clicks.

Now You: do you make use of back and forward buttons in your browser of choice? (via Neowin)

Summary
How to restore the Forward button in Microsoft Edge
Article Name
How to restore the Forward button in Microsoft Edge
Description
Find out how to restore the dedicated Forward button in the Microsoft Edge web browser permanently, so that it is always displayed.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

microsoft edge 110

Microsoft Edge 109 last version to support Windows 7 and 8.1
The Microsoft Edge browser is putting billions of tabs to sleep

The Microsoft Edge browser is putting billions of tabs to sleep
microsoft edge manifest v2 support

Microsoft extends support for Manifest V2 extensions to at least January 2024

Mozilla and Microsoft distrust TrustCor root certificates in their browsers
microsoft edge 107

Microsoft Edge 107: security updates and new policies
edge-find on page match related

Microsoft working on improving Edge's Find On Page search feature

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Jek Porkins said on December 12, 2022 at 8:54 am
    Reply

    Edge should remove the Back button too and embrace the Windows 8 philosophy where 99.99% of the user base are touchscreen tablet users and force people to drag the cursor to the edge of the screen and click at nothing to go back, it makes more sense and it is revolutionary. Then Apple will copy it and claim they have invented “Magic Invisible iButtons”.

  2. beemeup5 said on December 12, 2022 at 2:47 pm
    Reply

    I use the ‘forward’ function so rarely that I’ve actually remapped the forward thumb button on my mouse to ‘Ctrl + W’ when browsers are in the active foreground and ‘Alt + F4’ when general windows and programs are active. This little tweak has become so essential to how I interface with my PC on a daily basis that mice without thumb buttons are basically garbage to me now.

    In fact, the lack of a Linux equivalent to X-Mouse Button Control is one of the top 3 reasons why I’ll never be truly happy switching completely to Linux.

    1. Tachy said on December 12, 2022 at 3:31 pm
      Reply

      @beemeup5

      Interesting reply. My mouse 4 and 5 are on the left and right edges instead of one side. I put custom binds on them all the time for games but have never used anything but the default back and forward for the OS.

      Now you have me wondering if there might be a more useful bind for them.

      PS Like you said, 3 button mice are artifacts LOL.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved