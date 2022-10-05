Microsoft is rolling out the Windows 11 2022 Update to more systems

Released last month, the first feature update for Windows 11 is now unlocked for more devices running Windows 11. Microsoft announced the change on the official Release Health dashboard of the operating system.

There, the company published an update on October 4, 2022, stating that Windows 11 version 22H2 has reached the next stage of its rollout.

"We are entering a new phase of the rollout for Windows 11, version 22H2 and we are increasing its availability to all who check for updates on eligible Windows devices."

What this means is that the update is returned on more systems when administrators hit the "check for updates" button. Admins need to open Settings > Windows Update, and activate the update check button on the page. Provided that the PC system is compatible with Windows 11, there is a better chance that the update is returned. If it is, it can be downloaded and installed to proceed with the update to the new version.

Systems that are not compatible won't receive the update offer via Windows Update. While there are other ways to update, it may not be the best course of action at this point, as some features and even future updates are not guaranteed by Microsoft.

Microsoft notes that it may block the update on systems that have known incompatibilities with Windows 11. The update won't be offered then on these systems, even if the hardware requirements are met.

"Note that, if we detect that your device might have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we might put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved. Information regarding safeguard holds is available below on this page."

Admins should check the known issues prior to starting the update, if offered. Microsoft confirmed printer issues and published a workaround. There are other issues plaguing the Windows 11 2022 Update currently, including performance issues when copying large files.

Now You: do you run Windows 11 on your devices? Did you update to Windows 11 version 22H2 already?

