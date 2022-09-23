Invert Files to select files faster on Windows

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 23, 2022
Windows tips
|
3

When it comes to selecting files in File Explorer, Windows users have plenty of options. From left-clicking to selecting individual files to drawing a rectangle around files for selection. Keyboard shortcuts help further: holding down the Shift-key while left-clicking on files allows Windows users to select multiple files at once from a selection of files in the active directory.

windows 11 invert selection

Sometimes, it may be faster to select files that you don't need and use the invert selection option of the operating system to have all files selected that you do need. A basic example where this may be faster than other methods is the following one.

Microsoft's PowerToys tools collection comes with a resize tool. It is configured by default to keep the original images and create new resized images in the same folder. If you run the operation on all images in the folder, you will notice that they remain selected after the operation. To select the resize images, you could use the invert feature as it is faster than all other options available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is how you activate the invert selection feature on Windows 10 and Windows 11:

On Windows 10:

  • Open the directory with files that you need to select.
  • Select the files that you do not need in the directory.
  • Select Home and then the Invert selection option.

On Windows 11:

  • Open the directory in File Explorer and select the files that you do not need.
  • Select Menu > Invert selection.

In both cases, the selection of files is inverted, which means that all files that were not selected initially are now selected.

Invert selection is a useful option, but it has its shortcomings. It is always necessary to select all files that you do not want selected. While that works well if there are only a handful of those in a directory, it falls short if there are dozens or more.  In this case, it may be faster to use specialized programs such as File Sieve (commercial now) or Smart Copy Tool.

Now You: do you make use of the invert option in Explorer from time to time?

Summary
Invert Files to select files faster on Windows
Article Name
Invert Files to select files faster on Windows
Description
Find out how to invert a file selection in File Explorer on Windows PCs to select files faster (sometimes).
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

virtualbox unlocked resolutions

How to change the Windows screen size in VirtualBox?
check tpm 2.0 support windows

How to enable TPM 2.0 on your PC
download reddit images

How to download Reddit images in bulk
dnslookupview dns log

Log all DNS activity on your Windows PCs with DNSLookupView
export windows drivers dism

How to export Windows drivers using DISM
turn off bitlocker

You better add Pin Protection to your Bitlocker configuration

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. RossN said on September 23, 2022 at 6:55 am
    Reply

    File Explorer? Too basic. Q-DIR for me. Not just invert selection but powerful filtering options, not to mention colour-coding by file type.

    1. sLaK said on September 23, 2022 at 8:08 am
      Reply

      XYplorer is better!

  2. Jedijax said on September 23, 2022 at 7:13 am
    Reply

    Really neat trick!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved