Microsoft Edge: Super Resolution now with HD icon

Martin Brinkmann
Aug 31, 2022
Microsoft Edge
|
3

Microsoft Edge Canary users may see a new HD icon in the browser's address bar. The icon indicates that Edge tried to improve the quality of images displayed on the active webpage.

super resolution edge

Super Resolution, that is the name of the feature, is currently being tested. Some Edge Canary users may see the HD icon in the address bar, others may not.

Microsoft announced the integration of the feature in Microsoft Edge and on Bing Maps in July. The full name of the feature, Turning Image Super Resolution, was cut in Edge to just Super Resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning Image Super Resolution was created to improve low-quality photographs and images, The technology was developed by Microsoft and uses artificial intelligence to improve poor-quality images.

Microsoft's end goal with the feature is to "permanently eliminate low-resolution images off the internet via Turning Image Super Resolution".

Some Edge Canary users may have experienced the automated image enhancing feature for months. A relatively new feature is the display of the HD icon in the Edge address bar. It highlights that super resolution was applied to then images on the active webpage.

A click on the icon provides a short description of the feature and an option to turn it off. A similar setting has been available in the Edge Privacy settings for some time.

Edge users may load edge://settings/privacy in the browser's address bar and scroll down to Services to find the option there. Called Enhance images in Microsoft Edge, Microsoft describes it as "sharpens images and improves color, lighting and contrast".

The option has a simple on/off toggle. The HD icon that is displayed in the address bar makes the toggling more comfortable.

Super Resolution is an all or nothing feature at this point. It is either enabled, and will be applied to all images that the algorithm considers low quality, or disabled, in which case it is not applying its optimizations to images.

Since the feature is in testing, it is possible that Microsoft could add options to it, including a block or allow list, or finer controls.

Closing Words

Edge users who browse websites with low quality images regularly may find the feature useful, as it seems to improve the quality on average of poor quality images.  Whether that is enough to bring more users over to Edge remains to be seen.

Now You: super resolution, is that something for you?

Summary
Microsoft Edge: Super Resolution now with HD icon
Article Name
Microsoft Edge: Super Resolution now with HD icon
Description
Microsoft added a new HD icon to the Super Resolution image optimization feature of the company's Edge web browser.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

microsoft edge sidebar tools

Microsoft rolls out sidebar in Edge Stable
microsoft edge enhanced security mode

Microsoft Edge's Enhanced Security Mode explained
Microsoft Edge gains support for Disk Caching to save storage space

Microsoft Edge gains support for Disk Caching to save storage space
Microsoft says it is investigating Edge Collections Sync issues; to be fixed in version 104

Microsoft says it is investigating Edge Collections Sync issues; to be fixed in version 104
turn off edge bar

How to remove the Edge Bar search field on Windows desktops
microsoft edge command bar

Microsoft is testing a Command Bar in the Edge web browser

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Neutrino said on August 31, 2022 at 5:48 pm
    Reply

    Doesn’t matter, since the ancient problem of blurred images and videos in every chromium fork is still present.

  2. chesscanoe said on August 31, 2022 at 8:25 pm
    Reply

    If I care enough to save an image, I’ll improve it to my taste using my own expertise with the tools I am long familiar with.

  3. ShintoPlasm said on August 31, 2022 at 9:03 pm
    Reply

    So unnecessary.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved