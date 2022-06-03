Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131 improves the performance of the Microsoft Store app and fixes a few bugs

Jun 3, 2022
Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131 to the Dev Channel. There are no new features in this update, it focuses on fixing bugs.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131

Fixes in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131

A problem that was causing File Explorer to hang when browsing folders with .MKV files, has been fixed. Searching for files from the Home page should work properly. The new folder icon in File Explorer's command bar looks similar to the one in the context menu.

Using the Search tool to open a folder such as %appdata% will display the correct icon instead of a blank square. The "Open file location" option will highlight the file after opening the directory in Explorer.

The Settings app will display the default apps page as the top result, when you search for the term "defaults". You no longer need to reboot the computer after disabling and re-enabling the "Listen to this device" option to take effect. The Narrator's navigate users correctly in the Settings > Accessibility > Color filters page, by reading out the radio buttons' position.

Windows 11 Build 25131

Users had reported that the rounded corners in the interface were pixelated in some scaled environments, this bug has been fixed. Windows Build 25131 patches an issue that was affecting the performance of games when an app was being used for monitoring the FPS (frame rate per second).

Update issues

Microsoft has fixed an issue that was preventing PCs with AMD processors from updating and running into a bugcheck. The company says that this issue may also be related to bugchecks on PCs that have SVM (Secure Virtual Machine) enabled in the Bios. Users who have secondary accounts on their PC should now be able to upgrade to the latest builds.

Microsoft Store app improvements

The Microsoft Store app which was revamped in Windows 11, has been updated to version 22205.1401.3.0. The Redmond company says that the new Store app is also faster than before. From what I can tell, the animations have been improved, though it could just be a placebo effect.

The Store app now supports ARM64 devices natively. The Store app will now skip automatic updates for apps that are currently open, to prevent loss of important data. You'll need to update them manually later.

Users may see a pop-up for an app on the Microsoft Store on the web, as part of the app discovery experience. This pop-up will also display free Android apps that you can install on your Windows 11 computer. Clicking the Rent or Buy button on a TV Show or Movie's listing, will display a couple of options to watch the content in, i.e. Standard Definition (SD) or High Definition (HD).

Known issues in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131

The bugs related to Easy Cheat and Live Captions have still not been patched out. The latest build has 2 new known issues. The shut down option in the Start Menu may not work as intended, and could reboot the computer.

Microsoft is recommending Surface Pro X users to pause the updates, as it investigates an issue in the current build that is causing the devices to run into a black screen after waking from hibernate. If you're experiencing the problem, hold down the power key to force shutdown the tablet.

The release notes does not mention it, but the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25131 enables the Search Bar on the desktop. You can remove it in 2 clicks. Right-click on the desktop, and select the "Show Search" option.

Comments

  1. John G. said on June 3, 2022 at 11:21 am
    Reply

    Not so big fixes as expected, however it’s a good step in the right way. Thanks for the article! :]

