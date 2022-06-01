Vivaldi 5.3 arrives with editable toolbars

Martin Brinkmann
Jun 1, 2022
Updated • Jun 1, 2022
Vivaldi
|
13

Vivaldi Technologies released Vivaldi 5.3, a new version of the company's web browser, to the public on June 1st, 2022. The new version of Vivaldi introduces support for the full customization of toolbars in the browser as well as other features.

vivaldi 5.3 edit toolbar

Vivaldi 5.3 is available already. Users who run Vivaldi will get the update through the browser's automatic update functionality eventually, but they may speed up the process by running a manual check for updates on desktop versions of Vivaldi.

Select Vivaldi Menu > Help > Check for Updates to display the current version and run a check for updates. The browser should pick up the new version at this point, download it and install it.

Vivaldi 5.3

Vivaldi is a highly customizable browser already. Vivaldi users may edit the browser's context menus and main menus, get the highest versatility when it comes to the displaying of tabs, excellent support for keyboard shortcuts, and a lot more.

Vivaldi 5.3 adds another customization option to the Chromium-based web browser: editable toolbars.

Vivaldi displays a toolbar at the bottom of the browser window, that gives users quick access to features such as zoom, toggling images and animations, screen capturing, or Page actions. Vivaldi supported the hiding of the status bar for a long time, but the introduction of edit options may improve it for its users.

The browser has a number of toolbars, including the navigation toolbar, mail toolbar, or command chains. All of these are editable in Vivaldi 5.3.

Right-click on the status bar and select Edit > Customize Toolbar to display the customization menu for all toolbars. You may also select Vivaldi Menu > View > Customize Toolbar to open the same menu.

A right-click on a specific toolbar icon displays an option to remove that particular item directly, without opening the main edit window.

The customization menu gives you the following options:

  • Remove toolbar items by dragging them to a location that is outside the toolbar area.
  • Rearrange toolbar items by using drag & drop.
  • Reset the toolbar to restore the default.
  • Add new items to the toolbar using drag & drop.

The new functionality gives users control over many toolbar items. Unneeded icons can be removed to improve usability and remove clutter, and icons may be rearranged to change accessibility.

It is possible to remove essential menu items, such as the address bar of the navigational toolbar, from the browser. Users may need to reset the toolbar if they do so in accident, or drop it to the toolbar again using the edit options.

vivaldi modified navigation toolbar

Some elements are bundled together. The address bar includes all icons displayed in its area, and there is no option to remove individual items from it.

The new toolbar editing option improves Vivaldi significantly for some of its users. If you don't need specific icons in one of the toolbars, you may now remove them and hide them from view.

Other changes in Vivaldi 5.3

vivaldi reset settings

Vivaldi engineers added a new reset option to the browser's Settings. Each section has a reset option to reset all options to the default state.

Vivaldi's synchronization feature supports search engine syncing in the new version; this syncs all search engines across all Vivaldi installations, including on desktop, mobile and even cars from Renault and Polestar.

Now You: what is your take on these new customization options?

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on June 1, 2022 at 10:08 am
    chromium blows and there are a lot of things about vivaldi i’m not keen on (it isn’t fully open source, afaik you still can’t opt out of the telemetry platform it uses, etc.) – but they deserve credit for developing one of the only mainstream-ish browsers left that actually champions end-user customization options and theming support and, shockingly, adding features that help you do the one thing every single web browser on the planet should focus on – browse the goddamn internet. now if only mozilla would start taking notes from them…

  2. Anonymous said on June 1, 2022 at 10:22 am
    Still no tabs under address bar? Is really that hard to make it?

    1. SomebodyNobody said on June 1, 2022 at 11:58 am
      Probably not, but users have to request new Vivaldi features on Vivaldi forums.

      Tabs area: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/131/tabs

  3. Paul(us) said on June 1, 2022 at 10:46 am
    Martin, did I miss it but can’t I still rearrange the place of the installed addons (Like I can with Firefox) on the (with edit – customize toolbar?) navigation toolbar?

    That would be a shame.

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on June 1, 2022 at 11:01 am
      You can’t move individual extension icons it appears.

    2. iHelp said on June 1, 2022 at 1:26 pm
      “Move components
      To move a component that’s already on the toolbar, hold down the Ctrl / ? key and drag the component to the new location”

      Source: “Move components” on
      https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars

    3. Lemegeton said on June 1, 2022 at 1:48 pm
      Actually, you can move extension’s icons:
      You need to hold the Shift and then you can drag the icon.

  4. PI said on June 1, 2022 at 11:28 am
    Hold the Shift key and drag icons to new places:-)

  5. computer said no said on June 1, 2022 at 12:03 pm
    Users of the windows version have been reporting the browser as crashing and not starting on the vivaldi forum and a fix is expected sometime today..Not sure if the crashes are occurring on linux or mac.

  6. allen said on June 1, 2022 at 1:05 pm
    Vivaldi reminds me of how user-focused Mozilla used to be.

    1. Daniel said on June 1, 2022 at 2:50 pm
      Spot on @allen !

      Considering Vivaldi’s budget… they are really proving to be a super innovative team that puts the big leaguers to shame.

  7. Anonymous said on June 1, 2022 at 4:17 pm
    Lol where are the “muh privacy” and the if not “OpEN SAurcE” people now?

    It’s just funny how people complain about companies like Microsoft but Vivaldi has a similar privacy policy than Microsoft.

    And then somehow people forget that the reason they can “innovate” is because they are not using native UI, they use html5+CSS+js for the UI, so you run your web pages in an iframe… yeah nice tech. Try moving a Vivaldi window while playing YouTube or twitch or something heavy, that’s why this browser is terrible, better use Mozilla pro censorship Firefox if you want customization.

    I mean, when they have a clown of a CEO that loves to talk complete shit and pretend they are all super cool using the marketing buzzwords “we care about your privacy” this is what you get.

    So let’s remember how they use Google safe search and they never did anything to remove it or replace it and what their privacy policy says about your computer information being sent and stored in their server.

    When you install Vivaldi browser (“Vivaldi”), each installation profile is assigned a unique user ID that is stored on your computer. Vivaldi will send a message using HTTPS directly to our servers located in Iceland every 24 hours containing this ID, version, cpu architecture, screen resolution and time since last message. We anonymize the IP address of Vivaldi users by removing the last octet of the IP address from your Vivaldi client then we store the resolved approximate location after using a local geoip lookup. The purpose of this collection is to determine the total number of active users and their geographical distribution.

    So much for privacy browser lol just like when they ask for phone numbers to use the email service.

      Reply

      its all about trust. and microsoft broke that trust worldwide during windows 10 forced upgrade fiasco. suddenly ppl went paranoid, because why not? after that one, same stuff popping out from other big tech companies, apple, facebook, google, you name it.

